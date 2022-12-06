NBA Fans Debate Whether Anthony Davis Should Be In The MVP Conversation

Credit: Fadeaway World

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league today, and there is no doubt that he has been absolutely dominant this season for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been productive on both ends of the floor and is currently averaging 28.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 2.4 BPG.

There is no doubt that Anthony Davis is playing at a high level this year, and based on his numbers, he should be in MVP discussions. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are a poor team right now, and the MVP award generally goes to players on top-seeded teams.

Underneath a recent Twitter post, NBA fans debated whether Anthony Davis should be in MVP discussions as of right now. Though a lot of fans commended his play, some pointed out that the Lakers are the 12th seed, which is obviously far below the seeding required to win the MVP award.

If the lakers win 40+ games he’s the obvious MVP, the lakers play with him being injured last year vs him healthy this year speaks for itself. He’s the definition of most valuable on both ends of the floor Yes he’s the best player in the world right now Not conversation he is the MVP They’re the 12th seed lol Yes he's been the best defensive player with insane offense Someone needs to tell me why he DOESNT belong in it besides record Deserves heavy considerations, but for obvious reasons he shouldn't be a serious candidate until we can get to a higher seed in the west Not enough wins but if they keep like this absolutely Best player in the league so far this season. Lakers make the playoffs & he’s a lock for MVP without politics. He’s playing with LeBron bro lol single coverage 24/7 obvi he should be eating 4-3 games later it'll decide a lot on him in the ladder Yes, dude dropped 55 pts on 22/30 from the field with 17 Rebs. Absolutely It’s been 2 weeks. He’s been arguably the best player in the league over that span, But lets pump the breaks With Russ and Bron getting him all the looks? Lol, Brodie the main reason ADs numbers are so high. This is just a silly question man If he keeps it up and stays healthy and The Lakers record continues to improve he certainly should be in the conversation.

Though he may not be in the MVP talks currently, there is a solid chance that Anthony Davis may end up being in those conversations later on in the season. He has been at that level, and we've seen players such as Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic win the award despite not being on top-tier teams due to their numbers and contributions to their franchises.

Anthony Davis Is Focused On Winning A Championship

Though winning the MVP award could be nice for Anthony Davis, it is clear that the superstar doesn't necessarily have that in mind. Recently, Anthony Davis claimed that his only goal is to win a championship this year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"You guys know me, it doesn't matter unless we get the win" Anthony Davis said but he acknowledged that he needs to be locked in and ready to dominate for the Lakers to achieve their goals.



A.D. says he has only one goal this season: "Win a championship."

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers will manage to make the playoffs this year, let alone win a championship. However, they have definitely gotten better as a team over the last few weeks.

If they get to the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will have a chance to make a deep run if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both healthy. The ultimate key will obviously be Anthony Davis though, as he is the No. 1 option on the team and will need to carry them on both ends of the floor.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.