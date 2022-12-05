Skip to main content

Anthony Davis' Stats In The Last 10 Games Are Proof That He Is Playing At The MVP Level

Anthony Davis' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has certainly been full of ups and downs. On one hand, he helped the team win an NBA Championship in 2020. And on the other, he really tarnished his reputation as one of the best players in the league over the last two seasons.

As a result, there were many who doubted if the Lakers made the right decision by trading their future for Anthony Davis. Well, AD has silenced his doubters this season by dropping dominant performance after performance.

Following the victory against the Washington Wizards, Davis became the first Lakers player since the late Kobe Bryant to drop back-to-back 40-point games. Kobe achieved this feat in 2013.

Anthony Davis Is On A Mission This Season

Looking at AD's last 10 games this season, he has simply been a beast. Davis is averaging 34.2 PPG, 15.4 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 2.9 BPG. Moreover, he has been shooting an atrocious 63.3% from the field in the 10-game stretch. It's no wonder that Lakers fans believe that Anthony Davis should win the regular season MVP.

Looking at Davis' stat lines from the last 10 games has certainly finished the narrative about the 29-year-old being finished. On top of averaging these insane numbers, Davis' performances have resulted in the Lakers winning games as well.

To be precise, the Los Angeles Lakers have a record of 8-2 over the last 10 games. For the season, the Lakers now have a record of 10-12 and currently hold the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

If the Lakers can continue playing at this level, they can certainly clinch a spot in the playoffs by the end of the season. But as Davis mentioned, the end goal for the Lakers is to win an NBA Championship this season. Otherwise, all his dominant performances will mean nothing to him and the fanbase.

