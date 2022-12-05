Skip to main content

Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 55 Points In Third Straight Win: "MVP Of The NBA!"

Anthony Davis

NBA superstar Anthony Davis is officially back in his prime form, and he is almost single-handedly carrying the Lakers up the standings. With averages of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game on 57% shooting, AD has been far away the best player on the Lakers this season.

Against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, he continued his ridiculous tear with a 55-point, 17-rebound performance in the win (final score 130-119). LeBron also contributed with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in his 20th season.

It marked the third straight victory for the Purple and Gold and their 10th on the season to put them within 2 games of .500. It's not a glamorous position by any means, but it's still pretty solid considering where they were at a month ago. 

After the latest win, many Lakers fans couldn't help but let their excitement show about the way the Lakers, and Davis especially, have been playing lately.

Can The Lakers Successfully Turn This Season Around?

It's no secret that the Lakers have had some pretty easy competition over the past few months, but they've had some pretty tough games as well. Besides this win in D.C., the Lakers also earned a victory in Milwaukee during what was probably their best performance of the season.

It's also no secret that the Lakers are finally healthy after dealing with various injuries to several key players since the beginning of the season. If you ask Davis, and likely everyone else on the team, they'll tell you that the best is yet to come.

"We're where we need to be. Yeah, we let some slip away, but I think we're clicking at the right time," Davis said after the win over Portland last week. "Obviously, with Troy [Brown Jr.] and Lonnie [Walker IV] out, but this team is starting to gel on both ends of the floor. We had a good conversation yesterday about our late-game execution, and we executed tonight at the end of the game. We know how good we are, but we got to produce on the floor. So, we're just staying together, staying locked in, and then taking one game at a time."

The Lakers still have a lot to figure out, and their enemies are plenty, but they will always have the chance to compete with LeBron and AD on the floor.

This recent 8-2 stretch is just proof of that fact and a warning to the NBA that you should never count the Lakers out.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 55 Points In Third Straight Win: "MVP Of The NBA!"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry Proves He's Not Human By Draining Five Full-Court Shots In A Row

By Nico Martinez
Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games

By Nico Martinez
Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."

By Nico Martinez
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
Danny Ainge Says The Utah Jazz's Players Didn't Believe In One Another Last Season: "It Was Clear That The Team Did Not Perform Well In The Playoffs Again."
NBA Media

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self
NBA Media

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

By Orlando Silva
Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s
NBA Media

Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan

By Nico Martinez
Trae Young
NBA Media

Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise

By Nico Martinez
Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan
NBA Media

Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Lakers Trading First-Round Picks For Star Reportedly 'Isn't Happening' According To One NBA Source

By Nico Martinez
Zach Lowe Reveals Ugly Truth On Rudy Gobert Trade To Minnesota
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Reveals Ugly Truth On Rudy Gobert Trade To Minnesota

By Orlando Silva
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Responds To Huge All-Star Endorsement From Charles Barkley

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Trolls Kevin Garnett Over Awful Prediction On Boston Celtics
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Trolls Kevin Garnett Over Awful Prediction On Boston Celtics

By Orlando Silva
Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"
NBA Media

Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"

By Divij Kulkarni