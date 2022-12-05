Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 55 Points In Third Straight Win: "MVP Of The NBA!"

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NBA superstar Anthony Davis is officially back in his prime form, and he is almost single-handedly carrying the Lakers up the standings. With averages of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game on 57% shooting, AD has been far away the best player on the Lakers this season.

Against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, he continued his ridiculous tear with a 55-point, 17-rebound performance in the win (final score 130-119). LeBron also contributed with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in his 20th season.

It marked the third straight victory for the Purple and Gold and their 10th on the season to put them within 2 games of .500. It's not a glamorous position by any means, but it's still pretty solid considering where they were at a month ago.

After the latest win, many Lakers fans couldn't help but let their excitement show about the way the Lakers, and Davis especially, have been playing lately.

Can The Lakers Successfully Turn This Season Around?

It's no secret that the Lakers have had some pretty easy competition over the past few months, but they've had some pretty tough games as well. Besides this win in D.C., the Lakers also earned a victory in Milwaukee during what was probably their best performance of the season.

It's also no secret that the Lakers are finally healthy after dealing with various injuries to several key players since the beginning of the season. If you ask Davis, and likely everyone else on the team, they'll tell you that the best is yet to come.

"We're where we need to be. Yeah, we let some slip away, but I think we're clicking at the right time," Davis said after the win over Portland last week. "Obviously, with Troy [Brown Jr.] and Lonnie [Walker IV] out, but this team is starting to gel on both ends of the floor. We had a good conversation yesterday about our late-game execution, and we executed tonight at the end of the game. We know how good we are, but we got to produce on the floor. So, we're just staying together, staying locked in, and then taking one game at a time."

The Lakers still have a lot to figure out, and their enemies are plenty, but they will always have the chance to compete with LeBron and AD on the floor.

This recent 8-2 stretch is just proof of that fact and a warning to the NBA that you should never count the Lakers out.

