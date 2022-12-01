Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Are Starting To Gel: "We're Clicking At The Right Time"

Anthony Davis feels the Los Angeles Lakers' chemistry and cohesion are coming together after their comprehensive 128-109 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The victory comes as redemption after they suffered a buzzer-beater defeat against the Indiana Pacers, especially after dominating a majority of the game.

Speaking to the reporters after the win, the center shared his thoughts on the team, hitting their straps (via Spectrum SportsNet)

We're where we need to be. Yeah, we let some slip away, but I think we're clicking at the right time. Obviously, with Troy [Brown Jr.] and Lonnie [Walker IV] out, but this team is starting to gel on both ends of the floor.

We had a good conversation yesterday about our late game execution, and we executed tonight at the end of the game. We know how good we are, but we got to produce on the floor. So, we're just staying together, staying locked in, and then taking one game at a time."

Davis continued with his consistent outing notching up 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 1 assist.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Won Six Of Their Last Eight Games

Barring the loss to the Phoenix Suns, despite Anthony Davis' stellar performance, and the last-second heartbreak to the Pacers, the Lakers have done reasonably well to claw themselves out of the 0-5 run they started the season with.

The win against the Blazers makes it their sixth win in eight games, improving their record to 8-12. Placed 13th in the NBA standings, they're yet to break into the Top 10 in the stacked Western Conference.

The Lakers have seen some notable contributions from Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves this season. The latter had a good game against Portland pouring in 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. LeBron James was his usual self, propping up 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Los Angeles faces a stern test in their next three games as they play the Milwaukee Bucks, the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

