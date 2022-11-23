Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”

Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back as the team tried to overcome one of the best teams in the league, the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James wasn't able to come back in time for this game for his injury, so Davis put up one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history.

AD had 37 points, 21 rebounds, 5 steals, and 5 blocks as he did everything for the Lakers on both ends of the ball. The Suns had too many weapons for the Lakers to stay in the game, especially with the poor performances from all Lakers point guards not named Russell Westbrook.

NBA fans were sad to see such an AD performance go to waste, especially when it came against a top team in the league.

AD is stepping into the primary offensive role that the Lakers had envisioned for him at the start of the season. But can AD maintain this level of production and aggression when LeBron James is back on the court? 

Are The Lakers Better Without LeBron James?

The TNT broadcast ran a graphic comparing how the Lakers have played when LeBron James was healthy as compared to when he's out. With this loss, the Lakers are 3-3 without LeBron while they are 3-8 with him. All their team numbers have gone up without LBJ in the lineup. 

What needs to be realized is that the 3 wins the Lakers got in this run were over bad to average teams. The best team they beat was the Brooklyn Nets without Kyrie Irving, as their other 2 wins came over the tanking San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.

LeBron is expected to return in the Lakers' next fixture against the Spurs on Friday, so it'll be interesting to see how the team performances compare. 

