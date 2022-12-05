Anthony Davis Gets Real On His Only Goal For The Lakers This Season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8x All-Star Anthony Davis hasn't had the easiest tenure in Los Angeles. Besides the bubble run in 2020, his time with the Lakers has been classified mostly by injuries and disappointment.

This season, however, he's changing all of that. Despite a 2-10 start early on, and some lethargic individual play from Davis, the 29-year-old big man has really found a groove. The Lakers are 8-2 in their last 10 games, mostly thanks to huge performances by Davis.

Against the Wizards on Sunday, Davis poured in maybe his best game yet with 55 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 blocks on the night. After the game, however, it wasn't the numbers that Davis was concerned about. Instead, he was only focused on that W.

"You guys know me, it doesn't matter unless we get the win" Anthony Davis said but he acknowledged that he needs to be locked in and ready to dominate for the Lakers to achieve their goals.



A.D. says he has only one goal this season: "Win a championship."



Davis, 29, has been doing everything for the Purple and Gold this season. As their best scorer, rebounder, and defender, he's building a solid case for MVP.

Anthony Davis Climbs Up The MVP Ladder With Historic Stretch

While the Lakers don't have the record that usually goes with an MVP winner, Davis is forcing himself into the conversation. This season, he's averaging a whopping 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 57.7% shooting.

Anthony Davis is an unstoppable force when he puts his mind to it and his health permits. He is showing that this season, his performances have led to fans heaping him with a lot of praise. But the Lakers are ultimately (10-12) and a ways away from being good, so no one has suggested he could be MVP. That is, until now.



"This AD tonite is an MVP candidate," said Shannon Sharpe."He was the best player on the court even with 2 guys with 6 regular season mvp awards and 5 finals mvps. Go argue with homies. I’m busy celebrating."

It's hard to say what the ceiling is for this Lakers team, especially with this version of LeBron James, but we have seen what he and Davis can do together when healthy.

Either way, they only have one goal: to win another title. The good thing for the Lakers is, they seem to have finally found a formula that works.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.