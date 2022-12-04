Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season

In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the NBA with an elite defense, overpowering offense, and a certain competitive spirit that managed to endure even the most unusual circumstances.

That year, the Lakers won the NBA Finals and it was total bliss for the franchise and its fans. Since then, however, the team has been mostly an afterthought in the Western Conference standings.

This season was going down a similar path before Anthony Davis stopped it in its tracks. In wake of major struggles, he put the team on his back and has essentially carried them to a 7-3 stretch.

On Saturday afternoon, less than a day after Davis' 44-point performance against the Bucks, NBA legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to praise AD's play this season and even threw his name in the hat as a potential MVP candidate.

If the @Lakers Anthony Davis can continue to play like he has the last 8 games, averaging 32 points and 15 rebounds, and can stay healthy, there is no question in my mind he’ll be in the NBA MVP conversation by the end of the season!

Davis has played great, and even LeBron admitted he's the go-to option right now. But consistency has definitely been an issue for him since joining the Lakers. Whether due to health or other reasons, he hasn't always shown up and dominated like he's doing now.

Is Anthony Davis At His Peak?

No matter how you feel about Davis or the Lakers, it's undeniable what he's doing right now. With averages of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game on 57% shooting, there's a case to be made that Davis is currently putting on the best season of his entire career.

"This is the best I've ever seen Anthony Davis play, period. Even in New Orleans. Even in the bubble," said former NBA swingman Sam Mitchell. "He didn't dominate the way he's dominating now. I mean, he scores at will. It's so easy for him now. Finally! Maybe Darvin Ham is the one coach who has gotten him to finally embrace playing the five because he can dominate. He can go inside, he can go outside. he's like Giannis now, who do you put on him? If you put a big guy on him, he takes him outside and drives. You put a smaller guy on him, he takes him in the post. He's physically dominating people now like he should have been doing. But guess what? I'd rather for a guy to come on late than not at all."

At this point, the Lakers can beat any team in the league. As long as Davis is healthy and playing like this, they stand chance against anyone.

But with so much of the season still left to go, AD can't afford to slow down now. If he does, it could cost the Lakers a shot at the playoffs.

