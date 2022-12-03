Skip to main content

Former NBA Forward Drops Major Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers

Anthony Davis

If you're looking for someone to credit for the Lakers' resurgence in the West, look no further than Anthony Davis. In the impressive win over Milwaukee on Friday, Davis dropped 44 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in what was one of his best games of the season.

Crazily enough, it was also just one of a long string of dominant games for AD, who has been on an absolute tear over the past few weeks and is up to an average of 27.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game on the season.

Best of all, the Lakers have been winning. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and just three games away from .500 after starting the season 2-10. 

It has been a perfect storm of circumstances for the Lakers, and former NBA swingman Sam Mitchell says it all has to do with the play of Anthony Davis. Here's what he said in a chat on Sirius XM NBA Radio this week:

"This is the best I've ever seen Anthony Davis play, period. Even in New Orleans. Even in the bubble. He didn't dominate the way he's dominating now. I mean, he scores at will. It's so easy for him now. Finally! Maybe Darvin Ham is the one coach who has gotten him to finally embrace playing the five because he can dominate. He can go inside, he can go outside. he's like Giannis now, who do you put on him? If you put a big guy on him, he takes him outside and drives. You put a smaller guy on him, he takes him in the post. He's physically dominating people now like he should have been doing. But guess what? I'd rather for a guy to come on late than not at all."

Is Anthony Davis Playing The Best Basketball Of His Career? 

It wasn't long ago that AD was considered a top-five player in the world. What he does on both ends of the floor has an amazing impact, he just wasn't healthy enough to prove it.

But now that Davis is feeling right and is in a position to dominate opponents, he's showing the world what he can do and how dangerous the Lakers can be when he's playing at the top of his game.

He's putting on an absolute clinic out there, and people are finally starting to take notice.

