Skip to main content

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA. Giannis finally silenced his doubters when he won his first title back in 2021, and if not for an injury to Khris Middleton, the Bucks might have repeated as champions.

He has had a great start to this season as well and has led the Bucks to the second-best record in the NBA. The Bucks were rolling heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but they were about to face someone who is probably making his case to be regarded as the best player in the league, Anthony Davis. Giannis balled out as he always does, finishing with 40 points and 7 rebounds, but it wasn't enough, as AD had 44 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers to a shocking win.

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Davis is playing the way many expected him to after the Lakers won the title in 2020. He was dominant during that playoff run, and we are finally seeing him get back to his best after a couple of down seasons where injuries slowed him down significantly. He has been getting showered with praise, as LeBron James recently said that Davis has been playing like the best player in the league, while Magic Johnson said he'll definitely be in the MVP conversation if he keeps playing like this. Former Laker, Lamar Odom, has also now come out and said that AD is more skilled than Giannis.

Lamar Odom: "AD is probably more skilled than Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Matt Barnes: "I believe it, but Giannis has that different motor and mindset." When asked about if AD had Giannis' mindset, Barnes added, "It'd be over. Best player ever created. We're talking pure talent, name someone that has more talent than Anthony Davis. He could be a Defensive Player of the Year. He could be an MVP. He could shoot the three, he could shoot the mid-range. He can get you off the dribble, he could post you up, he could dunk, he could block, I mean, come on man... If AD had Giannis' mind and motor, oh it'd be over. It would be unfair. God knew not to do that, though."

It is fair to say that AD is more skilled than Giannis but what has made Antetokounmpo so great is that relentless desire to get better and push himself to the limit. Davis doesn't have that kind of a motor, but he is playing at a ridiculous level at the moment. If he keeps playing like this for the entire season, then serious debates will start on just who is the best player in the game today.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React After Seeing Kawhi Leonard At Paul George's Wedding: "Fun Guy, Classic Kawhi"
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met
NBA Media

Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Rodman 1996-97 NBA Season
NBA Media

When An Emotional Dennis Rodman Discussed His Relationship With His Father

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider Reveals The Reason Why The Celtics Named Joe Mazzulla As Their Interim Head Coach
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Reason Why The Celtics Named Joe Mazzulla As Their Interim Head Coach

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season

By Gautam Varier
NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

NBA Fans Furious After Rudy Gobert Gets Ejected For Intentionally Tripping Thunder Forward

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List

By Nico Martinez
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team
NBA Media

Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Drops Major Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans
Entertainment

Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans

By Orlando Silva