Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA. Giannis finally silenced his doubters when he won his first title back in 2021, and if not for an injury to Khris Middleton, the Bucks might have repeated as champions.

He has had a great start to this season as well and has led the Bucks to the second-best record in the NBA. The Bucks were rolling heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but they were about to face someone who is probably making his case to be regarded as the best player in the league, Anthony Davis. Giannis balled out as he always does, finishing with 40 points and 7 rebounds, but it wasn't enough, as AD had 44 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead the Lakers to a shocking win.

Lamar Odom Says Anthony Davis Is More Skilled Than Giannis Antetokounmpo

Davis is playing the way many expected him to after the Lakers won the title in 2020. He was dominant during that playoff run, and we are finally seeing him get back to his best after a couple of down seasons where injuries slowed him down significantly. He has been getting showered with praise, as LeBron James recently said that Davis has been playing like the best player in the league, while Magic Johnson said he'll definitely be in the MVP conversation if he keeps playing like this. Former Laker, Lamar Odom, has also now come out and said that AD is more skilled than Giannis.

Lamar Odom: "AD is probably more skilled than Giannis Antetokounmpo."



Matt Barnes: "I believe it, but Giannis has that different motor and mindset." When asked about if AD had Giannis' mindset, Barnes added, "It'd be over. Best player ever created. We're talking pure talent, name someone that has more talent than Anthony Davis. He could be a Defensive Player of the Year. He could be an MVP. He could shoot the three, he could shoot the mid-range. He can get you off the dribble, he could post you up, he could dunk, he could block, I mean, come on man... If AD had Giannis' mind and motor, oh it'd be over. It would be unfair. God knew not to do that, though."

It is fair to say that AD is more skilled than Giannis but what has made Antetokounmpo so great is that relentless desire to get better and push himself to the limit. Davis doesn't have that kind of a motor, but he is playing at a ridiculous level at the moment. If he keeps playing like this for the entire season, then serious debates will start on just who is the best player in the game today.

