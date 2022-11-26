LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Was Playing Like The Best Player In The League During The Last Few Games

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis is without a doubt one of the most talented big men in the league today. He is capable of guarding multiple positions and protecting the rim on defense, while also being able to dominate in the post and score from the midrange area on offense. This year, Anthony Davis is having an All-NBA level season and averaging 26.3 PPG, 12.8 RPG, and 2.3 BPG for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James gave Anthony Davis some huge praise. LeBron James claimed that Anthony Davis has been playing like the best player in the world over the last few games.

Without LeBron James on the roster prior to the Spurs game, Anthony Davis has had to step up for the Lakers. He has definitely thrived as the No. 1 option, and Shaquille O'Neal has recently stated that he'd love for Davis to continue being the No. 1 option even with LeBron James back for the Lakers.

“LeBron, he handles the ball a lot. Of course, when he’s not there, everybody’s gonna touch it, everybody’s gonna [touch] it and AD becomes the No. 1 source, the No. 1 go-to-guy. We've been saying for the last two years he should be the No. 1 go-to guy, anyway. LeBron is gonna be LeBron but AD should demand the ball, take high-percentage shots and not always take a backseat to LeBron. LeBron is not there, he’s the guy. He’s asking the ball, he’s getting the ball, he’s taking high-percentage shots and his numbers are showing. The question is can he do that with LeBron in the game?"

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers need Anthony Davis to be aggressive offensively to be a good team. He is the best player on the team right now, and hopefully, he can bring them to the playoffs.

Anthony Davis Believes The Lakers Have Played Well Without LeBron James

Though the Los Angeles Lakers have been without LeBron James for quite some time, they have still managed to improve. In fact, Anthony Davis previously claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers played well without LeBron James.

“I like it where we’ve been, you know, the last three games. I think we played well, tonight. We just didn’t make shots. I’m not certain when he’s coming back. Obviously, you know, dealing with groin, it’s how he feel. I know he’s working out and trying to get back each and every day. So hopefully we get him back on this trip. But, you know, we won basketball games, you know, without them without him. We won basketball games with him. I mean, obviously, it’s always great to have him in a lineup so we can start really getting our chemistry down, especially with [Dennis Schroder] and [Thomas Bryant] coming back.

With LeBron James back in the fold, it is quite possible that the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to get to the playoffs. If Anthony Davis can be the main superstar, then LeBron James can play a No. 2 role and preserve his body for the playoffs as well.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers manage to get better as a team with LeBron James' return. They definitely have a solid amount of talent, and we'll see how they do for the rest of the season.

