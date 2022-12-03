Skip to main content

Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans

Carmen Electra has become one of the favorite wives in the NBA, delighting fans whenever she posts something on social media. She has left behind her marriage with Dennis Rodman and now has become a big figure in the NBA community due to her beauty. 

Back in March, she posted an incredible pic, sending fans into a frenzy. More recently, she's been very active on Twitter, sharing some photos that fans love. And to top it off, she's now on Only Fans, with more fans joining her community. 

Electra is looking gorgeous right now, and that won't change anytime soon. That's why so many fans go crazy whenever she makes an appearance on social media and shares her sexy pics. 

As we enter one of the best holidays of the year, Carmen decided to celebrate with fans, sharing a pic on Twitter and making a big promise to those who shared the photo with the rest of the world. Electra is celebrating Christmas with a nude pic while telling fans they can get more of that if they spread the message. 

It's been a while since she separated from Rodman, but they kept doing their thing on their own, creating controversy and entertaining fans with their moves. Electra is now 50 years old, looking better than ever. 

She knows she's sexy and takes advantage of that, and the public really loves it whenever she shares these hot pics. Whether it is on Twitter, Instagram and now Only Fans, she has amassed a big number of fans that support her no matter what. We can only imagine how things would have worked out if she and Dennis Rodman stayed together. Perhaps the Worm would be on Only Fans right now, but that's something we'll never get to know. 

