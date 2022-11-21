Skip to main content

Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"

Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"

Carmen Electra had somewhat faded into the background a few years ago but she is back in the spotlight, all thanks to a sports documentary. Electra was a big celebrity back in the 1990s and at some point, she got romantically involved with Bulls star Dennis Rodman. The two would even end up marrying in 1998 but it didn't last long and they separated a year later.

Their relationship was brought back to the forefront of the minds of the audience during the iconic Last Dance documentary. In one of the episodes, Electra spoke about Michael Jordan coming to Vegas to bring Rodman back to practice, and ever since her appearance there, she has seen her popularity skyrocket once again.

Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy

With her name once again generating a ton of buzz, Electra made the decision to open an OnlyFans account. She recently posted some stunning pictures to promote her account and her fans were treated to some more hot pictures recently and they went crazy when they saw them.

"So beautiful"

"You are absolutely gorgeous:) I have been a big fan for years"

"Wow 🔥🔥🔥"

"Still as Beautiful today as you always have been.🤗👍😘"

"I'm out of words to say how wonderful you are"

"Goddamn carmen always amazing"

"Good lord you still have it going on! Damn girl"

"Absolutely Gorgeous Ms.Carmen!!! Have a Great Weekend!!!"

"How do you do it gorgeous? How do you make yourself look the same as back in the 90s ❤️🌹"

"One of my favorite Baywatch babes."

"Beautiful photo"

"WOW! You just made my Saturday night with this beautiful photo!"

"Just pure beauty."

"I miss you so much you look fantastic you are timeless Beauty always lasts wish you all the best❤️"

"She’s a Beauty Icon!!"

"Those curves are ELECTRIC! 💓"

"you are the hottest woman on the planet"

"You are still smoking hot, aging like a fine beautiful body of wine!!"

"True Beauty.... Nuff Said..."

"If the word Beautiful could choose what is it desired to look like it would choose the beauty capture in this photograph."

She definitely knows how to capture an audience and her fans just can't get enough of her. Electra probably didn't imagine at the time that her cameo in the documentary would help her out so much and she'd have been pleased that she went ahead with it.

Not everyone was thrilled about the documentary though, with Isiah Thomas being quite upset with some of the things that were said about him. He added that his beef with MJ won't end until he gets a public apology and he definitely isn't getting one, so this beef won't ever go away.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Urges New York Knicks To Sign Carmelo Anthony

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Executive Believes Warriors Might Still Be Interested In Ben Simmons: "He Could Take Over The Draymond Role..."
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Believes Warriors Might Still Be Interested In Ben Simmons: "He Could Take Over The Draymond Role..."

By Lee Tran
The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player By Every Jersey Number For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Raymond Felton Gave An Inspiring Speech To School Kids About What It Takes To Make It

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Display Against The Pistons: "This Is The AD We Need"
NBA Media

NBA Coach Believes Lakers Should Play Anthony Davis Next To Another Big Man: "There Is Too Much Put On Him Defensively..."

By Lee Tran
Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Humble Response After 41-Point 'Comeback' Performance Against The Rockets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Christian Wood Spoke Out On His Playing Time After The Mavericks Lost To The Nuggets
NBA Media

Christian Wood Spoke Out On His Playing Time After The Mavericks Lost To The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season

By Eddie Bitar
Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up
Entertainment

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation
NBA Media

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises 2018
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch
NBA Media

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya