Anthony Davis Makes History After Matching Feat Last Achieved By Kobe Bryant

Anthony Davis is on an incredible run of form in the last 10 games. The often-criticized superstar has struggled with injuries for the last few seasons and hasn't been able to play up to his regular standard. This season is different, as AD has averaged 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals this season.

AD scored 55 points against the Washington Wizards, his first 50-point game as a Laker. He was coming off a dominant 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, meaning he's scored 99 points in his last 2 games. He has become the first Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2013 to have consecutive 40-point games.

LeBron James came close to achieving this last season and possibly making a different record with consecutive 50-point games. However, he had a 23-point game between his two 50-point games from last season. AD could possibly have a second 50-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow.

Is Anthony Davis The Best Player On The Lakers?

People have been waiting for the emergence of AD as the No. 1 option on the Lakers for the last 3 years. A mix of injury and deferring to LeBron James affected AD from taking that role. Going into the season, both LBJ and Darvin Ham said that AD will be the primary offensive option on the Lakers, and that decision has paid dividends this season.

LeBron melds together the skills of a guard, forward, and a big man, so his versatility is hard to top. But at the age he has reached, he is limited by his body. AD is younger and needs to push for greatness on the court whenever he's healthy. Matching a record last achieved by Kobe Bryant is the definition of greatness.

