Kyle Kuzma Says The Lakers Would Have Won The 2021 Championship If They Were Healthy

The Los Angeles Lakers most recent championship came in 2020 when they managed to win a championship in the Orlando bubble. Many teams thought that the team would be able to win another championship in the LeBron James - Anthony Davis era after that year, but thus far, it hasn't happened.

One of the biggest reasons that the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to repeat as champions in 2021 was health. They were definitely banged up by the time the 2021 playoffs came around, and ended up losing to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Recently, Kyle Kuzma claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers would have won the 2021 NBA championship if the team was healthy. The team was solid defensively and had a lot of talent at the time, and it is easy to see why Kyle Kuzma believes they could have repeated as champions.

Obviously, we can never truly know if the Los Angeles Lakers would have won in 2021 if they were perfectly healthy. However, they definitely would have had a better chance to make a deep run in the playoffs if their whole roster was 100% in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Not A Contending Team Right Now

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are far from being a contending team at this moment. Though they did go 5-1 over their last six games, there are still some improvements the team could make. In fact, LeBron James recently revealed what the Los Angeles Lakers still need to work on to get better as a team.

LeBron on what the Lakers still need to work on: "Transition defense and defensive rebounding."

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved on defense this year under new head coach Darvin Ham, but it is clear that LeBron James believes they still have work to do. On top of the defensive improvements the team needs to make, there are still some offensive issues that they need to iron out as well.

It remains to be seen how far the Los Angeles Lakers will get this season. They definitely have a solid amount of talent, but one of the key things that they will need to address is their relative lack of 3PT shooting on the roster.

With Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers will always have a chance to get deep in the playoffs. The key is simply reaching the postseason, and we'll see if the Los Angeles Lakers are able to do so.

