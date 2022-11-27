NBA Fans Debate Whether The Lakers Can Keep Playing Well After Team Goes 5-1 In Last 6 Games: "League Is Scared."

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season fairly poorly, but it seems as though the team is starting to find its footing this year. They have won five of their last six games, and it definitely seems as though the team keeps getting closer to playing .500 basketball.

NBA fans on Twitter have recently debated about how much stock we should put into the Los Angeles Lakers being 5-1 over their last 6 games. Some people thought that the Lakers were only successful because of the lower competition they played, while others thought that this was a sign of progress for the franchise.

Let’s go LA All of those are against the spurs What about those Lebron the issue takes? Oh okay. not trying to hate but i think it will be a rude awakening for lakers fans once they start playing harder teams again ABSOLUTELY ZERO COMP 13th place in the west The lakers are BACK…LEAGUE IS SCARED We're back. LeBron is healthy, AD is back to MVP form. Westbrook is thriving off the bench and Austin Reaves is front runner for MIP. We're easily winning the championship this year, the league should be scared! I’m a big Laker fan but brother we ain’t gonna sniff a championship Losing streak starts now League is shaking in their boots Still waiting for the day that rob realizes that this team is one good trade away from legitimate contention They’ve played two bottom three teams in San Antonio and Detroit, and then broken Nets… but hey, they can only play who’s in front of them and this is definitely progress!

There is no doubt that the next part of the Los Angeles Lakers' schedule will tell us what sort of team the Los Angeles Lakers are. They will face contending teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics over their next 10 games, and those teams will be a tougher test than the teams that they have played recently.

With that being said, the Los Angeles Lakers do deserve to enjoy their recent stretch. Though the competition hasn't been the best, wins are wins, and there is no doubt that the team is in a much better position as of now.

The Los Angeles Lakers Won't Make Trades Until December 15th

Though the Los Angeles Lakers do have momentum right now, it is unlikely that we will see any trades to bolster the roster until December 15th. The team reportedly hopes to play ".500 ball" and wait for players that have been signed during the summer to become available at that date.

“What they feel is realistic is playing .500 ball until December 15 when deals start to potentially open around the league because that’s when contracts that were signed this past summer can be traded. And then maybe you can finally make this mythical draft-pick trade that’s been talked about for months and months and months sometime in late December to mid-January and have that be an additional thrust to the type of basketball you’ve already been doing, you’ve already established.”

There is no doubt that this could potentially be a smart move for the Los Angeles Lakers. They only have one shot at making the right move due to them only having two tradeable picks, and it is important to take time with that decision. Their picks are, however, extremely valuable, and they could definitely get some solid pieces by moving them.

As of right now, the goal for the Los Angeles Lakers will simply be to stay afloat and try to get back to having a .500 record on the season. They are definitely a solid team that plays good defense, and we'll see how well they do in the future.

