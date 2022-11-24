NBA Insider Says Lakers Want To Play .500 Basketball Until December 15th Before Making Trades

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently 5-11 on the season and 13th in the Western Conference. There's no doubt that this is a poor start to the season for a franchise that had expectations to get back to the playoffs this season.

Many people have suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade to become an even more competitive team. There were even some reports that suggested LeBron James himself wants the Los Angeles Lakes to move their future draft capital to improve the roster.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers have not yet moved their draft picks in a win-now deal. Recently, NBA insider Dave McMenamin claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers' plan is to try and play .500 basketball until December 15th and make a trade after that point.

“What they feel is realistic is playing .500 ball until December 15 when deals start to potentially open around the league because that’s when contracts that were signed this past summer can be traded. And then maybe you can finally make this mythical draft-pick trade that’s been talked about for months and months and months sometime in late December to mid-January and have that be an additional thrust to the type of basketball you’ve already been doing, you’ve already established.”

There is no doubt that this is a sound plan. Having more trade options on the table will definitely be beneficial, as better players may be made available by their teams on December 15th. Hopefully, the Los Angeles Lakers can find a suitable deal that will help them become a playoff team.

The Los Angeles Lakers' First-Round Picks Are Extremely Valuable

Previously, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks are considered the "most powerful" draft picks in the league, as "everyone expects them to be top picks".

The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now. Everyone expects them to be top picks and if you can get them unprotected, everybody wants those. The Lakers only want to give up one and now you have to be thinking, if you’re the Lakers, OK, (Malik) Beasley and Bogdanovic and Jarred Vanderbilt for one of these picks and Russ? Or, you know, Clarkson or Conley in there? You’re going to want three of those five players, give up Westbrook and only deal off one of the picks. Danny might get more picks if he sells those off individually but he is not going to get better picks, and that is the thing the Lakers have as an advantage.

It is easy to see why the rest of the league expects the Los Angeles Lakers' picks to be good in the future. 2027 and 2029 are years that the Los Angeles Lakers likely won't be in contention for the championship. At that point, the team will likely be rebuilding, and their picks will be in the lottery.

It remains to be seen what trade deal the Los Angeles Lakers will end up taking in the future. There are a number of intriguing options out there, but the Lakers need to make sure to take the right deal, as they only have one shot to make a competitive roster.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.