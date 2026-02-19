Lakers Fans Embrace Lon Rosen As New Business Operations Leader

Lakers fans react after the team names Lon Rosen president of business operations.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter looks on in the eighth inning between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers approach a critical offseason, new owner Mark Walter has made his biggest front office change yet. While the basketball side remains untouched (for now), Walter has crowned a new head of business operations after parting ways with Tim Harris, who recently announced he was stepping down after more than 30 years with the organization.

“For many years, I have seen the impact that Lon has had in our industry. Over that time, I have learned that not only is Lon a great person, but he also has a deep understanding of both sports and entertainment and a true feel for where this business is headed,” said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss in a statement. “Finding someone who could fill Tim’s shoes overseeing the business side of our organization would never be easy. The answer, we soon realized, was someone both Mark and I knew well — and who already understood the values, culture, and commitment to excellence of both the Dodgers and the Lakers.”

Lon Rosen is a long-time Dodgers executive with a proven track record of excellence. As part of the same network as Walter and Lakers legend Magic Johnson (co-owners of the Dodgers), it’s clear that this hire was likely mandated by the owner himself. Now, Rosen will get to apply the same formula that made the Dodgers so lucrative to one of the most prestigious brands in the NBA.

“I’m beyond grateful to Jeanie and Mark for trusting me with this incredible opportunity,” said Rosen. “As everyone knows, the economics of the sports business are constantly changing — and they will continue to do so. But, at root, my job is a simple one: figuring out how to do right by our employees and our partners while ensuring that the Lakers continue to provide an unparalleled experience for our fans in Los Angeles and around the world. I look forward to working alongside Jeanie, Rob, and the whole front-office team to make that happen.”

Rosen’s hire is likely the first of what will be a gradual overhaul. As part of the agreement for buying out the team, Mark Walter agreed to let Jeanie Buss keep running the Lakers, and she’s been cleaning house ever since. She fired her own brothers and will now work directly alongside a brand new President of business operations.

It’s too early to tell what this all means for the Lakers, but fans have been praising the move as a major step in the right direction.

“Lakers finally replacing Jeanie’s boyfriends with competent people,” wrote one Lakers fan in response.

For others, the thoughts were more about the long-term implications. With the Lakers bringing in more and more Dodgers executives, it’s possible we could see them go all-in on the international market.

“This means the Lakers will go after international players only,” one fan wrote on X. “The end of the Lakers brand is here. The Dodgers made a lot of money with Ohtani and Yamamoto. I think the Lakers will not go after American stars anymore.”

While the Lakers still have a long way to go, this move is a sign that they are ready to start getting more serious about maintaining a championship standard throughout the organization.

“It sounds like the Lakers are moving away from the small family business model the Buss family implemented long ago?” a fan asked. “Is this the case?”

Only time will tell how Rosen leaves his mark on the organization, but the vibes are overall positive about his addition. Under Jeanie, the Lakers were notorious for being run like a family business, but things are different with Walter in charge. He’s bringing in the best, and only those that he trusts to run this team in all aspects, both on and off the court.

TAGGED:
