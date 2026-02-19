Devin Booker And Draymond Green Weigh In On Kevin Durant Burner Controversy

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is dealing with another controversy after one of his potential burner accounts was revealed online. The account exposed shady behavior from the two-time champion, including talking down on both current and former teammates. As his co-star in Phoenix, Devin Booker was a common topic of conversation, and he recently responded to the scandal ahead of his game tonight.

“I was just with him All-Star weekend. Nothing was said about it,” said Booker, via Duane Rankin. “You don’t know what’s true and what’s not nowadays. I don’t pay too much (attention) to it. Even if it is true, I understand there are trolls nowadays. That’s what a lot of social media is. It’s trolling, and it’s a good time. It’s a fun time. I don’t take any of it too personally.”

Presumably, under the alias ‘gethigher77,’ Durant gave his true thoughts on his failed Suns tenure, comparing Booker to a “dictator” while noting that they were his team when they lost and Booker’s team when they won. This is despite the fact that the former teammates have been friends for years, dating back to before their partnership in Phoenix.

Nevertheless, Durant is off the Suns now, and it seems like Booker may be partly to blame. While the Suns star isn’t going to make an enemy out of Durant, it’s clear that he’s not paying much attention to what happens to him anymore. At this stage of his career, Booker would rather ignore all the drama and focus on the things that he can control.

Even if the accusations are true, Booker doesn’t hold it against Durant. he knows how crazy people can get online, and he knows better than to take any of it seriously. As Durant’s teammate for over two seasons, Booker is used to Durant’s antics by now, so this ongoing controversy doesn’t surprise him in the slightest.

Draymond Green Responds

Multiple prominent NBA personnel have already spoken up about the Durant drama, and Draymond Green became one of the latest with his statement on Thursday’s podcast episode. While he didn’t come down hard on Durant, he didn’t exactly let him off easy either, admitting that the situation makes for an awkward return to the locker room.

“I personally would address it publicly if it’s a public thing and taking on the life that it’s taken. But to each his own,” said Green. “But I’ll tell you what, if it is, I don’t know how you walk back into practice, I mean, walking back into practice after the break, almost you walk into the locker room, it probably feels like a Key & Peele sketch. Just a little awkward, like what do you do? Uh, what’s up, bro? I don’t know. Yeah, but anyway, these are alleged. It’s alleged to be KD’s burner account. Maybe one day we’ll know the truth. Maybe we already know the truth.”

Draymond Green played with Durant for three seasons, and they won two titles together in 2017 and 2018. While they had a falling out that eventually led to Durant’s departure, their relationship has somewhat recovered over the last few years. Still, in this case, Draymond is willing to admit that Durant did not make things any easier for this new team.

Of course, as someone who punched his own teammate in the face during practice, Draymond knows a thing or two about making things awkward. His antics nearly tore the Warriors apart, and they are still paying for it to this day. Durant’s sins aren’t quite so extreme, but the results could be similar: the complete collapse of his team, who have been leaning on chemistry and teamwork all season long.