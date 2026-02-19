Cade Cunningham Was Shocked When He Checked His Bank Account In Sonic Drive-Thru After Signing $224 Million Extension

NBA stardom comes with many perks, not the least of which is generational wealth. For Cade Cunningham, that reality hit home in the most unlikely of places: a Sonic drive-thru. In a recent chat with GQ, the Pistons superstar reflected on the scene and his reaction when his first big paycheck finally hit his bank account.

“We were about to go get some food,” said Cunningham. “I checked, and that motherf**ker was loaded like crazy! I think we were going to Sonic or something. Could buy the whole Sonic, man! I was tripping on that.”

Cunningham signed a five-year, $224 million rookie extension in July 2024, equating to roughly $55 million per year. He had just finished his third NBA season at the time, being just 22 years old. As the first overall pick in 2021, Cade always dreamed he could earn big money in the league, but it’s something else to earn that life-changing fortune for yourself.

For Cade, Sonic was always just an affordable place for him and his family to eat. It’s likely a form of comfort food for him after growing up in Texas for the first few years of his life. Now, as one of the league’s highest-paid players, he could afford to buy a Sonics restaurant of his own. Coming to that realization for the first time was a humbling moment for the Pistons star, and it has not changed his desire to compete at the highest levels.

While that kind of money might change your average athlete, Cade isn’t moving differently. In fact, he’s only been playing with increased urgency lately as he leads the Pistons to the best record in the East. With averages of 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 44.9% shooting (35.5% shooting from three), he’s more than earned his lucrative salary as the face and leader of the franchise.

Cade Says East Is Up For Grabs

With Cade locked in for the foreseeable future, the Pistons are committed to building a win-now roster. For the first time in years, they have the talent and culture to make a run, and the East is more open than it’s ever been.

“Shoot, man. I was feeling like the East was opening up to us last season,” Cunningham said. “I just felt like we were pushing, wedging our way in. After the playoff series, I’m like, ‘Man, we got the East.’ I think we’re the top team in the East. It’s going to be a dogfight to get to the top of it, but we’re right there. We got all the dogs we need.”

The Pistons have come a long way from where they were a few years ago, when they endured the worst losing streak in NBA history. Now, thanks to Cade and the impact of role-players like Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Duncan Robinson, they are among the favorites to come out of the East.

Ultimately, only time will tell how this chapter unfolds for Cade and the Pistons, but their story is one of great success. For Cunningham in particular, that moment at Sonic will forever stick out as a reminder of just how far he’s come.