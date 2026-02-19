Cade Cunningham Was Shocked When He Checked His Bank Account In Sonic Drive-Thru After Signing $224 Million Extension

Cade Cunningham shares his hilarious reaction after seeing his max contract money hit his bank account.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

NBA stardom comes with many perks, not the least of which is generational wealth. For Cade Cunningham, that reality hit home in the most unlikely of places: a Sonic drive-thru. In a recent chat with GQ, the Pistons superstar reflected on the scene and his reaction when his first big paycheck finally hit his bank account.

“We were about to go get some food,” said Cunningham. “I checked, and that motherf**ker was loaded like crazy! I think we were going to Sonic or something. Could buy the whole Sonic, man! I was tripping on that.”

Cunningham signed a five-year, $224 million rookie extension in July 2024, equating to roughly $55 million per year. He had just finished his third NBA season at the time, being just 22 years old. As the first overall pick in 2021, Cade always dreamed he could earn big money in the league, but it’s something else to earn that life-changing fortune for yourself.

For Cade, Sonic was always just an affordable place for him and his family to eat. It’s likely a form of comfort food for him after growing up in Texas for the first few years of his life. Now, as one of the league’s highest-paid players, he could afford to buy a Sonics restaurant of his own. Coming to that realization for the first time was a humbling moment for the Pistons star, and it has not changed his desire to compete at the highest levels.

While that kind of money might change your average athlete, Cade isn’t moving differently. In fact, he’s only been playing with increased urgency lately as he leads the Pistons to the best record in the East. With averages of 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 44.9% shooting (35.5% shooting from three), he’s more than earned his lucrative salary as the face and leader of the franchise.

 

Cade Says East Is Up For Grabs

With Cade locked in for the foreseeable future, the Pistons are committed to building a win-now roster. For the first time in years, they have the talent and culture to make a run, and the East is more open than it’s ever been.

“Shoot, man. I was feeling like the East was opening up to us last season,” Cunningham said. “I just felt like we were pushing, wedging our way in. After the playoff series, I’m like, ‘Man, we got the East.’ I think we’re the top team in the East. It’s going to be a dogfight to get to the top of it, but we’re right there. We got all the dogs we need.”

The Pistons have come a long way from where they were a few years ago, when they endured the worst losing streak in NBA history. Now, thanks to Cade and the impact of role-players like Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Duncan Robinson, they are among the favorites to come out of the East.

Ultimately, only time will tell how this chapter unfolds for Cade and the Pistons, but their story is one of great success. For Cunningham in particular, that moment at Sonic will forever stick out as a reminder of just how far he’s come.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images JJ Redick Confirms: Lakers Will Have Fully Healthy Roster For First Time All Season
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like