LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

For a while, there was talk that the New Orleans Pelicans might get Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft because the Los Angeles Lakers were so bad, but it is safe to say now that it won't happen. The Lakers improved to 7-11 on the season after a win over the Spurs, and while that record in itself is hardly impressive, they were 2-10 at a point, so this is some clear progress.

Anthony Davis was the one who had played the biggest role in this turnaround but with him being out for this game against San Antonio, it was down to LeBron James to deliver the goods, and he did just that. He finished with a game-high 39 points and silenced some of his doubters, who were starting to question if he still had it in him to dominate games.

LeBron set an NBA record in the process, and the Lakers have now won 5 of their last 6 games. There is still plenty of room for improvement, though, and LeBron pointed out two areas that the Lakers need to be better at.

LeBron on what the Lakers still need to work on: "Transition defense and defensive rebounding."

The Lakers are allowing 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks in the bottom 10 in the NBA. They also average 15.4 turnovers per game, which ranks in the bottom 10, and that affects their transition defense. The Spurs in this game hauled in 17 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers, so those are clearly two areas that need addressing.

The turnover issues are down to LeBron and Russell Westbrook, as the former averages 3.9 of them per game while the latter is at 3.6 per game. They both can help out Davis with the rebounding as well, so at the end of the day, it really comes down to their big 3 to ensure that the Lakers have a successful season.

