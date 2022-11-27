Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been doubted a lot of times in his career and on each occasion, he has responded in spectacular fashion. There were some concerns being raised about LeBron after a mediocre start to the season, by his standards, even before he missed time with an adductor strain and his performance on his return against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night was a mixed bag as well.

What we all know about LeBron at this point is that he isn't going to be down for too long. As the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Spurs again in this back-to-back, James sent a reminder that he remains the top dog with a spectacular 39-point outing as he led them to a 143-138 win.

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs

He got them this win despite Anthony Davis, who has been on an absolute tear recently, missing out because of a calf contusion. In the process of putting together this incredible performance, LeBron also set a new record.

It has been said before, but we'll never see someone else like LeBron ever again. To be this great for such a long time is remarkable, and we should appreciate him as long as he is around.

This win also was also the 5th in the last 6 games for the Lakers, who are slowly climbing up the standings. They seemed dead and buried after that 2-10 start, and they deserve a lot of credit for this turnaround. There will be tougher challenges up ahead, starting with the Indiana Pacers, who have won 8 of their last 10 games. The game will also see the Lakers go up against Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, two players who they were chasing earlier, as per reports. They might make the Lakers pay for not trading for them, but this team seems capable of holding its own at this point.

