NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game, winning four titles during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Though he has declined in recent years, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league. That was recently on display during the Los Angeles Lakers' recent game against the San Antonio Spurs, which featured LeBron James getting a 39-point double-double in a win.

A lot of fans reacted to LeBron James' performance, with many of them being in awe of what he was able to do against the San Antonio Spurs. Though the Spurs are currently a tanking team, LeBron James being able to do this at this stage of his career is still impressive.

Goat James This is why Lebron James Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All TIME!!!!!!!! he’s back The best player in the world Show the turnovers. Jordan does it when it matters not in the regular season I was told he was washed tho Never seen curry doing this Say it with me, this is why he’s the greatest basketball player of all time LeBron James beating the washed allegations MVP takeover trade him while his value is high please Greatest player in the world, btw you guys were calling him washed just last week. NEVER DOUBT THE KING

Hopefully, we see LeBron James continue to have more performances like these. On top of large scoring nights helping him break the all-time scoring record, they will also help the Los Angeles Lakers win more games. The Lakers definitely need LeBron James to continue playing at this level to get back to the postseason, and we'll see if he is able to keep it up.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Excited To See LeBron James Break His Scoring Record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the current holder of the all-time scoring record in the NBA. Previously, Abdul-Jabbar claimed that he is excited for LeBron James to surpass him, adding that the game "will always improve" when longstanding records such as that one are broken.

If LeBron breaks the record, and it looks like he has every reason to break it, I'll be very happy for him. The game will always improve when records like that are broken. So LeBron should enjoy his achievement. He's worked very hard to get this far... It's about passing it on to the next guy in line.

It remains to be seen when LeBron James will end up breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Some projections have him breaking the record in February against the Milwaukee Bucks.

There's no question that LeBron James is an all-time great, even if he doesn't manage to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. However, getting that record would definitely improve his GOAT case, and we'll see how fans react when LeBron James ends up having the most points in NBA history.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.