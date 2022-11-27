Skip to main content

NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
USATSI_19510943

LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game, winning four titles during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Though he has declined in recent years, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league. That was recently on display during the Los Angeles Lakers' recent game against the San Antonio Spurs, which featured LeBron James getting a 39-point double-double in a win.

A lot of fans reacted to LeBron James' performance, with many of them being in awe of what he was able to do against the San Antonio Spurs. Though the Spurs are currently a tanking team, LeBron James being able to do this at this stage of his career is still impressive.

Goat James

This is why Lebron James Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All TIME!!!!!!!!

he’s back

The best player in the world

Show the turnovers.

Jordan does it when it matters not in the regular season

I was told he was washed tho

Never seen curry doing this

Say it with me, this is why he’s the greatest basketball player of all time

LeBron James beating the washed allegations

MVP takeover

trade him while his value is high please

Greatest player in the world, btw you guys were calling him washed just last week.

NEVER DOUBT THE KING

Hopefully, we see LeBron James continue to have more performances like these. On top of large scoring nights helping him break the all-time scoring record, they will also help the Los Angeles Lakers win more games. The Lakers definitely need LeBron James to continue playing at this level to get back to the postseason, and we'll see if he is able to keep it up.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Excited To See LeBron James Break His Scoring Record

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the current holder of the all-time scoring record in the NBA. Previously, Abdul-Jabbar claimed that he is excited for LeBron James to surpass him, adding that the game "will always improve" when longstanding records such as that one are broken.

If LeBron breaks the record, and it looks like he has every reason to break it, I'll be very happy for him. The game will always improve when records like that are broken. So LeBron should enjoy his achievement. He's worked very hard to get this far... It's about passing it on to the next guy in line.

It remains to be seen when LeBron James will end up breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Some projections have him breaking the record in February against the Milwaukee Bucks.

There's no question that LeBron James is an all-time great, even if he doesn't manage to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. However, getting that record would definitely improve his GOAT case, and we'll see how fans react when LeBron James ends up having the most points in NBA history. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_19510943
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

By Lee Tran
RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

By Gautam Varier
Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

By Gautam Varier
hardy curry
NBA Media

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

By Lee Tran
Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"
NBA Media

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

By Lee Tran
draymond young
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."

By Lee Tran
myers cousins
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Called Him To Ask Why He Isn't In The NBA: "People Are Afraid..."

By Lee Tran
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram
NBA Media

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni