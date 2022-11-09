Kyrie Irving Reportedly Blew Off Steve Nash's Plays 10 Times In One Game: "I Couldn’t Believe What I Was Seeing."

Credit: Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving has several problems that have nothing to do with basketball currently. There are people involved with the NBA that don't even expect Kyrie to return to the court for any franchise let alone the Nets. His refusal to apologize initially after the scandal involving anti-semitism has seriously ticked the franchise off, who have made a list of conditions for him to be able to return to play again. Kyrie does have some people in his corner again, but the situation is looking a bit bleak for him.

In the middle of this entire situation, the Nets fired their Head Coach, Steve Nash. He was initially expected to be replaced by Ime Udoka, but that's been put on hold for a minute. And even when Irving was on the floor without any sort of controversies to distract him, he was involved in playing games with Nash. There had been rumors of their relationship becoming bad, but people hadn't realized exactly how bad it was until recently.

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Ignored Steve Nash's Play Calls More Than 10 Times In 1 Game

Steve Nash wasn't exactly a revolutionary coach, but he remains one of the most elite basketball minds in the NBA's history. And it's really hard to judge what he was capable of considering that his players were barely listening to him. Kyrie Irving was one of those players, with a report from the New York Post suggesting Kyrie blew Nash off over 10 times in the same game.

"In the Nets’ Oct. 29 loss to the Pacers — one of the last games before Kyrie Irving was suspended — the All-Star guard didn’t just wave off the play called by then-coach Steve Nash. On 10 separate occasions, Nash called a specific play and the scout watched Irving do something entirely different.

"That wasn’t simple creativity, something to be expected from the uniquely electrifying All-Star. No, it was double-digit defiance.

“'I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,' the scout told The Post. 'Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that.'"

For a star to ignore his coach so brazenly sets a terrible example for a whole team and it goes to show why Steve Nash seemed so ineffective throughout his tenure with the Nets. Ultimately, he should get another opportunity at the NBA level if he wants it, and that will be a clearer marker of his capabilities considering all these stories about his time with the Nets.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.