Kyrie Irving Writes Heartfelt Message Ahead Of His Return To Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has been cleared to return to action tonight when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Memphis Grizzlies. This duel is already attractive to a lot of people, but the return of Kyrie Irving will make it better for sure. The player missed the last 9 games for the Nets and now it's time to help his squad. 

Following a suspension by the Nets, the player had to complete a list of conditions to be reinstated, and reports suggest that Kyrie went 'above and beyond' to fix his relationship with the Nets. Now, he's ready to move on and help his team win against a tough rival. 

Irving issued an apology on a video on Saturday, stating that he doesn't hate Jewish people and he felt bad after being labeled anti-semitic. He worked hard to make amends with the Nets and now the situation has improved. 

Moreover, Ky took to Twitter to send a touching message to fans, friends, family and those who care about him. The player once again thanked people for being there for him. 

"To All of you that are standing next to me on this Journey I want to say thank you, I love you, and I honor your fearlessness and bravery. You motivate me more than you know. Now, Let’s build and celebrate one another," Kyrie wrote on Twitter.  

The Nets are posting a 7-9 record, enough to rank 10th in the Eastern Conference. A victory against the Grizzlies would put them closer to that .500 mark and will keep fueling their confidence. After beating the Portland Trail Blazers in their prior game, the Nets are ready to win against another top team in the West. 

Ja Morant is currently sidelined, which could be an advantage to the Brooklynites. Besides, they have Ben Simmons playing well and Kyrie Irving returning. Everything is set for this team to succeed, but we have to wait and see how things unfold for them.

