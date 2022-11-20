Credit: Fadeaway World

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best stories of the young 2022-23 NBA season. The Oklahoma City Thunder rising star has improved his level season after season, even showing flashes of how great he could have been on the Los Angeles Clippers.

In recent days, and seeing how well he's performed, many fans believe that the Clippers made a mistake when they traded Shai to the Thunder in the move that brought Paul George to the Clips.

PG13 keeps proving that he's one of the premiere talents in the league, but Shai is just starting and he's drawing a lot of attention with his level. So much so that an analyst recently claimed that the only player better than Shai right now is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic

Moreover, Tim Bontemps of ESPN claimed that while Shai he's not at Giannis' level just yet, he has caught up with other talents in the league, comparing him to Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and more.

"An executive texted me last night watching the game. He said there's only one player in the league right now that's definitely been better, in his opinion, than Shai this season, who is Giannis. "You can argue other people, but again, the fact that we're saying. ... He's in the conversations right now with guys like that. Like Luka, like Tatum, like Jokic, like Embiid. I mean he's playing at that kind of level."

Shai is expected to lead this team to achieve big things in the future. They have been in rebuilding mode for a while and it's time to reach the next level and compete for at least a spot in the playoffs. The Thunder have an interesting group of players, but they need to step up and help Shai if they are serious about competing.

