NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"

Paul George is one of the best forward of the 2010s and will always be remembered fondly. The individual level he played at when he was with the Indiana Pacers was incredible and he didn't let a major leg injury stop his progress either. PG was an MVP candidate with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19, but was traded in the summer as OKC began their rebuild and shipped him and Russell Westbrook to different teams.

While Russ went to the Houston Rockets, PG13 became a Los Angeles Clipper. Trading for him allowed the Clippers to convince Kawhi Leonard to sign with them in free agency instead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who had traded for Anthony Davis that summer.

To get PG, the Clippers sent Danilo Gallinari, 5 first-round picks, and SGA to the Thunder. Since then, SGA has developed into one of the best guards in the league while the Clippers haven't won the championship they were craving in the last 3 seasons and fans are letting them have it as this trade looks worse by the day.

Shai averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds as a rookie on the Clippers. LA made a fantastic move by drafting him at the end of the lottery in 2018 but gave up his future upside after a great rookie season to ensure Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be a championship-winning forward tandem.

How Has The Trade Looked?

Paul George has been a solid player for the Clippers, especially in the last 2 seasons. If he himself didn't struggle with injuries, the Clippers could have been a playoff team last season. While he had a meltdown in 2020 and was largely responsible for the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead, he was also responsible for giving the franchise their first Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

Shai has been to the playoffs once with OKC and has developed into one of the best guards in the league. He still is scratching the surface of his potential and is headed to at least the All-Star game if he can maintain his level of play.

The Clippers have gotten a good return for PG13, but with how Shai has turned out, they must be wondering how the team would look if they never traded SGA away.

