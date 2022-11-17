Skip to main content

NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"

NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"

Paul George is one of the best forward of the 2010s and will always be remembered fondly. The individual level he played at when he was with the Indiana Pacers was incredible and he didn't let a major leg injury stop his progress either. PG was an MVP candidate with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19, but was traded in the summer as OKC began their rebuild and shipped him and Russell Westbrook to different teams.  

While Russ went to the Houston Rockets, PG13 became a Los Angeles Clipper. Trading for him allowed the Clippers to convince Kawhi Leonard to sign with them in free agency instead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who had traded for Anthony Davis that summer.  

To get PG, the Clippers sent Danilo Gallinari, 5 first-round picks, and SGA to the Thunder. Since then, SGA has developed into one of the best guards in the league while the Clippers haven't won the championship they were craving in the last 3 seasons and fans are letting them have it as this trade looks worse by the day.

Shai averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds as a rookie on the Clippers. LA made a fantastic move by drafting him at the end of the lottery in 2018 but gave up his future upside after a great rookie season to ensure Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be a championship-winning forward tandem.

How Has The Trade Looked?

Paul George has been a solid player for the Clippers, especially in the last 2 seasons. If he himself didn't struggle with injuries, the Clippers could have been a playoff team last season. While he had a meltdown in 2020 and was largely responsible for the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead, he was also responsible for giving the franchise their first Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

Shai has been to the playoffs once with OKC and has developed into one of the best guards in the league. He still is scratching the surface of his potential and is headed to at least the All-Star game if he can maintain his level of play. 

The Clippers have gotten a good return for PG13, but with how Shai has turned out, they must be wondering how the team would look if they never traded SGA away.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Clown The Los Angeles Clippers For Trading Shai-Gilgeous Alexander: "One Of The Worst Trades In Recent History"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins On Ja Morant: "He's Everything You Want In A Franchise Guy"
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins On Ja Morant: "He's Everything You Want In A Franchise Guy"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX
NBA Media

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Are Being Sued For Endorsing Crypto Exchange FTX

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Rips Ben Simmons After Scoring 11 Points Against Kings: "He Once Averaged 16 Points A Game. Now We're Getting Happy Because He Scored 11?"

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
Doc Rivers
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons About Facing The 76ers Next Tuesday: "It's Gonna Be Bad... Philadelphia Don't Mess Around."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Watch In The NBA

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To 'Hand Over The Money'
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money

By Nico Martinez
Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Called Scottie Pippen The Greatest Defender He Had Ever Seen

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly 'Made Progress' On His Return To The Court: "He'll Be Back With This Team And It Will Be In The Relatively Near Future."

By Nico Martinez