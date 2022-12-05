Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Reacts To Anthony Davis' Dominant Stretch

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers just picked up their 8th win from their last 10 games with a sensational win over the Washington Wizards. While LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had solid performances, all the plaudits belonged to Anthony Davis.

Davis has been leading the Lakers for this stretch of 8 wins in 10 games and has been putting up incredible numbers. After scoring a Lakers career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards, Davis established himself in the race for MVP, as the Lakers are just 2 games behind the 6th seed now.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham

"He's the key. Whenever he's healthy and feeling good about his body, we see those types of performances. It's been fun to watch, fun to be a part of, and it's been great for our ball club. The guys are being really inspired by his performances, really wanting to see him thrive and excel at the level we all know. We kind of have an idea of what he's been through in the last few years, battling through all those injuries and being out, being on the floor. For him to come out this way this season, sustain it, and just better and better deeper in rhythm, it's been a joy to watch. He deserves it, man. That kid really really cares and he is genuine. I love being around him every day and he's been a huge pleasure to coach."

AD is leading the Lakers in scoring over their last 10 games but is also putting up incredible defensive numbers. He is playing like the best player in the NBA, something that will be exciting for Laker fans.

Will The Lakers Make The Playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers need to get into the postseason to call their season even a remote success. One trade won't make them championship contenders, but it will be a step in the right direction for a team that doesn't control their own draft pick this season.

If a trade to substitute the average guard depth on the team for another frontcourt player or a shooter can be made, the Lakers will have a roster that teams might fear. At this rate, the Lakers could be a playoff team but still are the 12th seed. It's a long season, and the team is bound to make trades before January.

