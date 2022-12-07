Lakers Fans React After They Lost To Cavaliers Without Anthony Davis: "Without AD, We Are Doomed"

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were brimming with confidence entering their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had won 3 in a row and 8 of their last 10 to rebound from what was a woeful 2-10 start to the campaign.

Their Big 3 had all played a big part in this turnaround, as Anthony Davis was dominating, LeBron James was looking like his usual self and Russell Westbrook was thriving off the bench. Misfortune struck the team in the very first quarter, however, as AD had to leave the game due to flu-like symptoms. The Lakers hung in there for much of the game despite his absence but the Cavs pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 116-102.

Lakers Fans React After They Lost To The Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell torched them, as he finished with a game-high 43 points while Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had 20-point outings of their own. The Lakers, without AD, just didn’t have the firepower to beat them, as LeBron was the only one to score over 20 points. Lakers fans reacted to this defeat as many are worried about this team when AD's not on the court.

"Without ad, we’re doomed"

"we need AD back"

"LeBron James had 21 points 17 rebounds. One man can’t beat a team by himself. Just because Anthony Davis left the game early doesn’t mean only one guy have to step up. Clearly shows how this team only rely on 2 guys."

"Please make a trade for some bigger players"

"We won this game easily if AD continued playing but it’s all good."

"Beverley and Nunn getting ready to chase behind players all game for some good cardio"

"Back to reality for a little bit"

"This was on Coach. Mitchell hunted Reaves all 4Q. No adjustment."

"Kinda sad how we NEED AD to play or we’re gonna lose every game"

"it was fun while it lasted"

"AD is the mvp this team is lost without him."

"Pat Bev is an empty uniform at this point man."

"Awful 4th quarter. 19 pathetic pts. After scoring 34 pts 3rd quarter. This team is done with no AD"

"Darvin Ham is a terrible coach. Im gonna say this every night."

"No AD, no hope, this squad is lame."

"Yeah we back on the losing streak. Had a good run, happy days over."

"No AD, No Party."

"We need AD so badly And this team needs size"

Davis is just so important for this team at this point that you really fear for them if he’s not on the court. Fortunately, it isn’t another injury so he shouldn’t be out for too long. LeBron had called him the MVP of the league and while that is debatable, what isn't is that he is clearly the MVP of this team.

This loss dropped the Lakers to 10-13 on the season and they take on the Toronto Raptors next tomorrow night. If AD isn't available for the game, then you have to believe they'll lose that one too, which is a shame after this recent good run.

