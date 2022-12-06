Skip to main content

LeBron James Thinks Anthony Davis Is The MVP For The 2022-23 NBA Season

Anthony Davis was once regarded as one of the most talented players in the NBA. But the narrative around him changed over the last two seasons. Many started to believe that Davis was no longer the player that the Los Angeles Lakers traded for, and his prime was already over.

Well, Anthony Davis has certainly proved his doubters wrong this season. The 29-year-old has been dominating the season and is certainly playing with a chip on his shoulder. Evidently, even LeBron James admitted that AD is clearly the number one option for the team now.

Behind Davis' sensational performance in the last 10 games or so, the Lakers have continued to win a lot of games. To be precise, the Purple and Gold are 8-2 in the last 10 games and will hope to add more wins to their current winning streak.

LeBron James Crowns Anthony Davis As The MVP Of The 2022-23 NBA Season

Davis seems unstoppable right now, and during that process, the Unibrow has been named player of the week. Upon seeing that, LeBron James couldn't hold his excitement for Davis playing like a monster.

James had a one-word reaction to it as he posted on his Instagram story with a simple sticker that read 'MVP.'

The form that AD is currently in, James isn't the only person who has vouched for the Lakers star to be in the MVP conversation. In fact, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is confident that Anthony Davis will be in the MVP conversation by the end of the season.

However, a huge factor in Davis being in the MVP conversation is the record of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may have won 8 out of their last 10 games, but for the season, they are still 10-12. If AD wants to win the MVP award, he needs to carry the team to a playoff spot with a decent record.

