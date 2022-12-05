NBA Fans React To The Lakers Winning 8 Of Their Last 10 Games

It is really quite amazing how things can change in just a couple of weeks. On the 11th of November, the Sacramento Kings had seemingly left the Los Angeles Lakers for dead, when they beat them 120-114, a result that dropped the Lakers to 2-10 on the season.

Another disappointing campaign, perhaps even worse than the last one, was on the cards, as the Lakers were down near the bottom of the Western Conference. To the credit of the players and the coaching staff though, they have turned things around in some fashion.

They now find themselves with a 10-12 record, which would have been unthinkable after that loss to the Kings. There was a lot of talk about the Lakers only beating some of the weaker teams in the league during this turnaround, but they put that to bed with a statement win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. They followed it up with a comfortable win over the Wizards for their 8th win in 10 games and fans were full of praise for them for this turnaround.

"The world owes Darvin Ham an apology. He’s working miracles in LA right now."

"Darvin's Ham's black magic turned AD into a top 5 player again. Give him his due"

"Better than warriors"

"If AD keeps playing like this they can easily be a top 3 seed"

"Nba put on notice rn"

"they’ve actually improved a lot this year they’re definitely going to the playoffs"

"Triple Trouble 👿"

"Anthony Davis, we are sorry"

"I always said Russ wasn’t the problem, it was AD not playing. He’s playing now and this team is a monster 🔥"

"Curry and Ja shaking right now"

"this team starting to look tough as sh**"

"Scary hours!!!🚀"

"They're back on track, AD and BRODIE"

"Scary if they keep it going like this."

"The Lakers are back!!"

"Lakers are must see basketball once again"

"This the Lakers everybody been wanting to see!"

"Y’all let these guys figure it out it’s over."

Just like they were criticized a lot for that poor start, they deserve a lot of praise for this turnaround. Sure, there's still a lot of work to be done as they themselves would say, but the team is definitely trending in the right direction.

While there are a lot of people who have played a part in this recent success, the one most responsible for it is Anthony Davis. He has been utterly dominant and head coach Darvin Ham was singing his praises after the game for this dominant stretch of play. AD, for his part, has his eyes set on winning another championship, as he called it his only goal this season.

