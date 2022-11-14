Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Roast Jeanie Buss For Missing Playoffs For 7 Out Of 9 Years As Team Governor: "LeBron Deserves Better"

Lakers Fans Roast Jeanie Buss For Missing Playoffs For 7 Out Of 9 Years As Team Governor: "LeBron Deserves Better"

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long history of being one of the winningest franchises in the modern history of the NBA. They are tied as the most successful franchise in NBA history, with considerable periods of success throughout the history of the franchise,

One of the longest lulls in consistent success has come in the modern era, at the tail end of Kobe Bryant's career. Jeanie Buss was named Governor of the team in 2014 and didn't make the playoffs until 2020 when LeBron James and Anthony Davis led them to the championship.

In the 2 seasons since, the Lakers have been a first-round exit one year and missed the playoffs the other, marking a 2-7 record in making it to the postseason for Buss. Fans are furious at the decisions the franchise made in this era and criticized her for it on Twitter.

It is very tough to evaluate the position Jeanie Buss has been in for the last 9 years. She had to manage working with Jim Buss, the end of Kobe's career, which was plagued with injuries, along with the pains of a rebuilding roster. But her decisions in terms of management with Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson have cost the franchise dearly when they have a high-performing LeBron James on the roster. 

Is A Championship Worth The Disappointments?

The 2020 Championship is the only reason Lakers fans haven't mutinied against Jeanie Buss so far. Despite the narratives around the bubble, it was truly a tough championship to win. They lost their well-earned home-court advantage and played in a setting that broke the chemistry within many teams due to the challenging living conditions. 

Most Laker fans recognize those conditions and the great basketball that was on display prior to the league-wide shutdown. Aside from that, it's been bad move after bad move, exemplified by the Russell Westbrook trade that gutted the Lakers' depth for an underperforming former MVP on the biggest contract in the league. 

With the future looking bleak, it is on Jeanie to figure out how the Lakers will salvage the next few seasons with LeBron and Anthony Davis, or whether they will call for a rebuild soon. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Roast Jeanie Buss For Missing Playoffs For 7 Out Of 9 Years As Team Governor: "LeBron Deserves Better"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Roast Jeanie Buss For Missing Playoffs For 7 Out Of 9 Years As Team Governor: "LeBron Deserves Better"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season

By Lee Tran
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason

By Lee Tran
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Lee Tran
Joe Harris
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Joe Harris

By Lee Tran
USATSI_19431141
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."

By Lee Tran
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
NBA Media

Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season
NBA Media

Joel Embiid's 59 Points Against The Utah Jazz Is More Than Ben Simmons' Point Total For The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Joel Embiid Is Jokingly Told 'You Suck' By Tyrese Maxey After Legendary Performance
NBA Media

Watch: Joel Embiid Is Jokingly Told 'You Suck' By Tyrese Maxey After Legendary Performance

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid's Historic 50-Point Performance Against Utah Jazz: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This"
NBA Media

NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid's Historic 59-Point Performance Against Utah Jazz: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
julius randle miami heat
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Executive Says Miami Heat Could Trade For Julius Randle

By Lee Tran
USATSI_19304079
NBA Media

Former NBA Champion Isn't Giving Up On The Lakers: "If You Give LeBron A Chance, He Will Take You To The Finals."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"
NBA Media

Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
simmons knicks
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Knicks And Nets: Julius Randle And Evan Fournier For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey