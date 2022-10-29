"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated," NBA Fan Is Very Mad And Disappointed In Lakers Owner And General Manager

Skip to main content

While the Los Angeles Lakers offensive woes continue on the hardwood, NBA fans have expressed their sheer displeasure about the front office's decision-making.

At the time of writing, the Lakers are 0-5 and are placed bottom of the Western Conference, and while roster construction has been one of the reasons, one of the fans took to Twitter slamming GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss.

The fan also followed up his complaint about how the dire situation was similar during Kobe Bryant's final days as a Laker. You can view the tweet and the follow-up quote below.

"What Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are doing to LeBron James needs to be investigated."

"Go look at all the guys around Bron in Cleveland and then keep telling yourself he picked this team out. This the same shit that happened to Kobe in his final Laker years."

Responses to his tweet were mixed. Here are some of the reactions by fans:

While James himself has been on a solid run for the Purple and Gold, the team is struggling to chalk up their first win. Fans reacting to James's role in acquiring Russell Westbrook still continues to be a topic of discussion.

Former NBA All-Star Vince Carter Calls Out Lakers Management

Further fueling the fan opinion of how Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss could do better to surround LeBron James with a team that's capable of winning them another championship was former All-Star, Vince Carter.

In a tweet that outlines Carter's thoughts, the former player slammed the front office for not doing better by James, considering all that he's done for the outfit.

"LeBron James since he's been in LA has done everything for the Laker organization, has saved the day, been the hero, cleaned up their mess. "When will the Lakers do that for him now at this point in his career?"

The Lakers are in a win-now mode, but the results not going their way would mean that the front office will have to pedal to the metal and tweak the roster that gives the side a realistic chance of making the postseason, if not winning the title. They went 33-49 last season missing the playoffs, and given their disastrous start, even ESPN's projected number of wins looks unlikely.

