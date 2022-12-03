Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Sends A Big Message To Modern-Day NBA Players

Credit: Fadeaway World

As one of the greatest athletes to ever touch an NBA basketball court, Shaquille O'Neal is more qualified than most to speak on all things NBA.

So when he and Alonzo Mourning teamed up to send the modern-basketball world a message this week, there weren't many who didn't tune in.

The moment came on NBA Today when O'Neal spoke directly about players and the growing load management trend.

"Off the court, together is better. But on the court, I'm continuing to urge these guys to compete. This thing of ours, this thing that you were a part of [talking to Mourning], it's very plentiful right now. Taking into account the moms and the dads that pay all that money to watch you perform. Give them a great show... I need to explain this to the youngsters. Just cause we criticize you don't mean we not together. If you listen to the information, I'm giving you the answers to the test. Like when I say 'he's not that good he should be averaging 28 and 10' they go out and average 28 and 10. I'm going to continue to do my job. I go out and criticize these young guys but I'm also giving them valuable information. kareem Abdul-Jabbar did that for me."

Shaquille O'Neal Explains His Criticism Of Modern-Day Athletes

It's no secret that O'Neal has been highly critical of modern-day stars, and has called them things like 'soft' multiple times now. Through it all, though, O'Neal has said he's only trying to help them discover their best -- and he's got a lot of wisdom to offer.

“Listen, for all you sensitive dummies out there, when I speak, as I try a thousand percent not to be hypocritical, there’s some messaging in my points... I’ve helped mentor. I can help you get to that next level. You forgot I played with Penny? You forgot I play with Kobe? You forgot I played with D-Wade? Ask them about me... Ask them all about my motivational tactics.”

The game has changed a lot over the years, and so has the culture around the league. What was trending in Shaq's day isn't trending today and there are some differences that O'Neal clearly doesn't like.

Regardless, players should listen to what he has to say. As a 15x All-Star, 4x champion, and 14x All-NBA player, there aren't many on this planet who know more than Shaq about dominating the basketball scene.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.