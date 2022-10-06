Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Had Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

Lamar Odom has always been a very outspoken person. The former Los Angeles Lakers player has gone through many things in his life, including growing up without his father and having a complex relationship with him when he became an NBA player, dealing with drug addictions, and more things.

Odom appeared to have everything together during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, being one of the best players on the team, helping them compete for big things, and having a nice marriage. A decade ago, Odom was the husband of Khloe Kardashian, who seemingly made him very happy.

Unfortunately, the couple broke up, and Odom's issues started aggravating, eventually suffering an overdose that made him change the course of his life. Now, Odom seems to be in better shape and has left that chapter of his life past him.

He has been spotted trying to get back to Khloe or at least flirt with her on social media. Tristan Thompson once threatened to hurt him for commenting on a post from Kardashian, and Odom once called out TT for cheating on his ex-wife. Many questions were unanswered about the relationship between Odom and Kardashian, but recently, Shannon Sharpe asked one of the biggest.

Odam was a guest on Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, where he directly asked Lamar why he never got kids with Khloe. The reason? The drugs he was using at the time.

Shannon: "Why didn’t y'all have kids?” Lamar: "I was getting high. Like my sperm was probably way off track. But I was definitely-- I was in there, you know what I'm saying?"

This was a hilarious interaction, and Sharpe's reaction to that is the perfect confirmation. However, that's too sad to hear. Odom could have created a very nice family with Khloe, but things were very different for the couple, who ultimately broke up and went their separate ways.

Khloe kept dating NBA players, including James Harden and Tristan Thompson, whom she has two kids with, and a big history of cheating. Many fans really liked that couple, but life had different plans for them, and here we are now, learning that Odom never put a baby in Khloe's belly simply because he was getting too high.