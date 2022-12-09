Skip to main content

Larry Bird Ruthlessly Destroyed Gary Payton With Vicious Trash Talk: “It’s Gonna Be Your Christmas Present.”

Larry Bird is one of the biggest legends in NBA history after all his good performances with the Boston Celtics. The small forward dominated the court with his big game, always giving his best to lead his team to get wins, earning a huge reputation with his good displays. 

Moreover, Bird was and will be remembered as a prolific trash talker after all the legendary stories we've learned about him. Larry was so merciless that he even inspired the new generations to humiliate their rivals. 

Even after he retired from the game, Bird could show his quality while verbally destroying those who dared to go against him. One of his biggest trash talks came against Gary Payton, who never forgot how ruthless Larry was. 

During a conversation with Uninterrupted's 'Throwing Bones, Payton crowned Bird as the greatest trash talker of all time, revealing one time he was absolutely destroyed by Larry, who told him what he would do before he did it. The worst part? Larry got the buckets. 

"Bird used to tell me, 'Look here man. I'm gonna go shoot this motherf**king jumper in your face right there in that corner. And it's gonna be your Christmas present. I'm gonna wrap it up and bust your head open.' All that sh*t," Payton said.

Just like Payton, other legends like LeBron James named Bird the coldest trash talker of all time. Even Michael Jordan admitted he learned this art from Bird

When somebody tried to pick on Bird, he didn't hesitate to come after them. He didn't look like a person with that drive to win, and the tactics he used to get under his rivals' skins. We already know a lot of stories about Larry being a vicious trash talker, and it won't be long before we learn about another incredible anecdote showing that Larry Legend was just different.  

