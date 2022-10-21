LeBron James Accepts That Los Angeles Lakers Are Not A Good 3-Point Shooting Team: “Our Ball Club Is Our Ball Club. I’m Not Going To Harp On What We Can’t Do Every Single Day.”

The Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling to get things going in the young 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold suffered another loss on Thursday night, succumbing against the Los Angeles Clippers in a hard-fought match. Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV took the charge for the Lakers, but it wasn't enough to prevent the 103-97 loss.

LeBron James only posted 20 points, while Russell Westbrook barely added 2 points, earning a lot of criticism for that. Besides this, the team shot for 9-45 from beyond the arc, perfectly explaining why they couldn't get past the Clippers despite taking the lead at some point in the game.

This is anything but good for the 17-time NBA champions, who were criticized for their lack of shooting last season. This summer looked like the perfect moment to add some shooting, but the front office decided to add more players that won't have any positive impact on the 3-point shooting percentage.

Everybody knows the Lakers aren't in a good position right now, and LeBron James even accepted that after the Clippers game. However, he made it clear he won't go in to criticize anybody, as the Lakers are his team and that's it.

“Our ball club is our ball club. I’m not going to harp on what we can’t do every single day.”

The Lakers aren't in a good position right now. Everybody knows they need to step up and add some shooting, but the front office isn't interested in that right now. If they can get things going from beyond the arc, this team could be dangerous. They've shown that under the right circumstances, they can thrive, but it'll take a lot to turn things around and make them contenders in the West.