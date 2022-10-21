Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

The game of basketball is always evolving, and the current era belongs to players and teams that can shoot the basketball well from beyond the three-point line. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are unarguably responsible for bringing this change to the NBA. As a result, the Dubs have won four NBA Championships in the last eight NBA seasons.

Most organizations have now created their rosters by having quality three-point shooters who can make an instant impact on any given game. Unfortunately, one team that has failed to adapt to this change is the 17-time NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season, and a crucial reason behind their failure was a lack of good shooters around their star players. Many expected the Lakers to fix that ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the Purple and Gold have failed to do so. It has become awfully obvious by watching the first two games of the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Los Angeles Lakers Get An Unwanted Record To Their Name

The Lakers may have lost their second game of the season by just a margin of six points, but the gap in the two teams' three-point shooting was obvious. The Lakers shot 9-45 from deep. In layman's terms, the Lakers were just 20% from beyond the arc.

Moreover, in their season opener against the Warriors, the Lakers had a 3PT percentage of just 25% as they shot 10-40 from the three-point line. So in their first two games, the Purple and Gold have just a combined 19-85 from deep which translates to 22% from the three-point range.

As mentioned in the above-attached tweet, the Lakers' 22% from deep in the first two games this season ranks dead last for the category in the history of the league. Of course, these stats only include teams that shot a minimum of 60 attempts in the first two games of the season.