Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

The game of basketball is always evolving, and the current era belongs to players and teams that can shoot the basketball well from beyond the three-point line. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are unarguably responsible for bringing this change to the NBA. As a result, the Dubs have won four NBA Championships in the last eight NBA seasons.

Most organizations have now created their rosters by having quality three-point shooters who can make an instant impact on any given game. Unfortunately, one team that has failed to adapt to this change is the 17-time NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season, and a crucial reason behind their failure was a lack of good shooters around their star players. Many expected the Lakers to fix that ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the Purple and Gold have failed to do so. It has become awfully obvious by watching the first two games of the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

Los Angeles Lakers Get An Unwanted Record To Their Name

The Lakers may have lost their second game of the season by just a margin of six points, but the gap in the two teams' three-point shooting was obvious. The Lakers shot 9-45 from deep. In layman's terms, the Lakers were just 20% from beyond the arc.

Moreover, in their season opener against the Warriors, the Lakers had a 3PT percentage of just 25% as they shot 10-40 from the three-point line. So in their first two games, the Purple and Gold have just a combined 19-85 from deep which translates to 22% from the three-point range.

As mentioned in the above-attached tweet, the Lakers' 22% from deep in the first two games this season ranks dead last for the category in the history of the league. Of course, these stats only include teams that shot a minimum of 60 attempts in the first two games of the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst 3-Point Record In NBA History Through Two Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half
NBA Media

NBA Fans Call Out Joel Embiid After He Had 0 Points And 3 Turnovers In The Second Half

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Explains Why Lakers Lost To Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like That Excuses: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains Why The Lakers Lost To The Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like The Excuse: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Building A House In The Back," NBA Fan Posts A Video Of Russell Westbrook Missing Free Throws Before The Game Against The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook From Haters: "He's One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game... He Was Very Easily A 30-10-And-10 Guy When He Had The Keys To The Team."
NBA Media

Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook From Haters: "He's One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game... He Was Very Easily A 30-10-And-10 Guy When He Had The Keys To The Team."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face
NBA Media

A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards
NBA

The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards

By Eddie Bitar
20 NBA Players Who Hit The Most Shots In NBA History
NBA

20 NBA Players Who Hit The Most Shots In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook Despite His 0-11 Shooting Performances: "His Defense Was Amazing Tonight But You Won’t Talk About That."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook Despite His 0-11 Shooting Performances: "His Defense Was Amazing Tonight But You Won’t Talk About That."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Gave Brilliant Advice To Russell Westbrook After His 0-11 Shooting Night Against The Clippers
NBA Media

LeBron James Gave Brilliant Advice To Russell Westbrook After His 0-11 Shooting Night Against The Clippers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now
NBA

The 10 Best Offensive NBA Players Right Now

By Nick Mac
Charles Barkley Slams Lakers Front Office: "What They're Putting Around LeBron Is Embarrassing."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Slams Lakers Front Office: "What They're Putting Around LeBron Is Embarrassing."

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Believes Russell Westbrook Still Has A Lot To Offer: "He's Been A High-Level Player For A Very Long Time."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Believes Russell Westbrook Still Has A Lot To Offer: "He's Been A High-Level Player For A Very Long Time."

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Had A Simple Message For Lakers When Facing Clippers: "Contest Without Fouling"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Had A Simple Message For Lakers When Facing Clippers: "Contest Without Fouling"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Anthony Davis Gives Update About His Injury After His Scary Fall Against The Clippers
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gives Update About His Injury After His Scary Fall Against The Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek