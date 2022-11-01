LeBron James Reacted To Breaking The Record For Most 20-Point Games: "Not Bad For A Pass-First Guy!"

Skip to main content

LeBron James has gotten to the point now where it seems like he is breaking long-standing records with some regularity. It is to be expected considering he has played at such a high level for two decades but it is still ever so impressive.

The biggest record that everyone has been talking about for a while now is the all-time scoring one. LeBron is certain to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the leading scorer in the history of the NBA provided he stays healthy this season, but he has already broken one scoring record from another legendary big man.

LeBron had tied Karl Malone for the most 20-point games in NBA history with 1,134 after a 31-point outing against the Blazers but he wasn't able to get the record in the next game, as he only had 19 against the Nuggets. We didn't have to wait for too long though, as he scored 28 points against the Timberwolves to set the new record for most 20-point games in NBA history. LeBron was hyped to add another record to his collection and took a bit of a shot at his haters on Instagram.

"👑. Not bad for a pass first guy! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾"

It just always gets brought up that LeBron is a pass-first guy, which has led to him never getting the respect he deserves as a scorer. He averages 27.1 points per game for his career which ranks in the top 5 all-time, with only Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, and Kevin Durant being ahead of him.

LeBron has also stated in the past that the pass-first label is why he doesn't get mentioned as an all-time great scorer. Perhaps he will finally get some more respect when he does pass Kareem and that will be such an amazing moment. James called it one of the most sought-after records in sports and while it will be a celebration unlike any other when he does break it, Magic Johnson doesn't think that his former teammate will handle it well when his record gets broken.

