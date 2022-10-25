Skip to main content

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history in 1984, almost 40 years back. He did it against the Utah Jazz with his iconic sky hook to break the record set by Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem was far from being done. Abdul-Jabbar would add almost 7,000 more points the rest of the way to finish with 38,387 points in his career.

It was almost inconceivable that someone would one day break Kareem's record but that day isn't too far away. LeBron James is closing in fast on Kareem's tally and James is certain to pass him at some point this season. It would be an unbelievable moment when he does so, but Magic Johnson doesn't believe that his old teammate would be too happy about his record being broken.

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him

There are few people in this world who know Kareem as well as Magic does. The two won 5 titles together in the 1980s and formed a special bond during their time as teammates. Johnson was recently on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where Shannon Sharpe asked him how he thinks Kareem would handle LeBron taking that record from him.

(starts at 0:38 mark):

"I don't think well. If I gotta say, we gotta be honest and the fact is that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in LA. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow."

Kareem, of course, set the record when he was playing for the Lakers so it probably stings a bit more that someone else is going to surpass him while also playing for them. It also doesn't help that Kareem and LeBron aren't really on good terms at the moment.

James said he has no relationship whatsoever with Kareem and the latter has also taken some shots at LeBron in recent years. Maybe it is because there is some bitterness that James was eventually going to surpass him, but we can't be sure about that. Magic is probably one of the few people who can bring these two together and he knows a way to fix their relationship. Johnson says the two men just need to come together and have a sit-down sometime after LeBron gets the record, as they would find out that they are a lot more similar to each other than they'd have thought

YOU MAY LIKE

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"

By Gautam Varier
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
sas lebron
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Has Never Qualified For The Playoffs After Starting An NBA Season 0-3
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Never Qualified For The Playoffs After Starting An NBA Season 0-3

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Sends Positive Message To Russell Westbrook Amidst Criticism From Fans: "Hold Your Head... Reset Yourself And Remember Why You Do This."

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook Makes History As The Least Contested Jump Shooter In The NBA Since 2013-14
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes History As The Least Contested Jump Shooter In The NBA Since 2013-14

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brooklyn Nets Have Sold Less Season Tickets Than Any Other Team In The NBA
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Have Sold Less Season Tickets Than Any Other Team In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10

By Orlando Silva
silver lebron vegas
NBA Media

Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Has Great Advice For Russell Westbrook Amidst Shooting Struggles: "Take Accountability... Quit Trying To Fight The Media And Fans."

By Lee Tran