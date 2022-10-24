Skip to main content

Magic Johnson On How LeBron James And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Can Fix Their Relationship: "Put The Two Men Together Because They Are Going To Find Out They're Similar."

Though the Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough start to the season, many fans are excited about LeBron James potentially breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record this season. It will definitely be a historic occasion, and many will likely celebrate that LeBron James managed to surpass that record, as it was previously thought to be near impossible.

Due to his potentially breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record this season, LeBron James was previously asked about his relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The forward noted that he and Abdul-Jabbar have no relationship with one another.

Magic Johnson recently made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, and one of the questions he was asked was what it would take for LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to form a personal relationship. Johnson claimed that "one day that's going to happen", and added that he would "put the two men together", stating that LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would find out that they're similar people. (43:56)

“I think one day that's going to happen. And if I can play a part in that, I would love to do that. I think let (James) pass (Abdul-Jabbar) first (on the NBA all-time scoring list). Let that happen, and let that soak in for a minute, and then put the two men together because they are going find out they're similar. See, both of them, if something happens in the world, they're the first ones to comment on it. And so I would love to make that happen. Let's let LeBron go through the process of passing me (on NBA’s all-time assist list) passing him, and then I think we can put that together.”

It would definitely be great to see the two legends finally connect with one another. Though Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has criticized some of LeBron James' stances, the two men have more similarities than differences, and perhaps they will eventually find common ground through which they can bond.

LeBron James Passing The Scoring Record Will Be Legendary

There is no doubt that LeBron James' longevity is absolutely unprecedented, and the fact that he is playing at a superstar level at his age is insane. Though he clearly is less dominant than he was in his prime, LeBron James is still a top-10 player in the league, and can still help a team win the championship. Though the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled thus far this season, there's no question that LeBron James potentially breaking the scoring record could be a silver lining for the season in the eyes of some fans.

Hopefully, we see LeBron James break the record sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see which team he ends up breaking it against, and hopefully, it can be in a marquee matchup that draws plenty of eyes. 

