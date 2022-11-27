Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Getting to the NBA these days is like getting the winning lottery ticket. It is not only a dream for many to make it to the league but they are also able to secure generational wealth by playing a few years in it. Due to this, they, unfortunately, end up playing a bit too much in their younger years as they try to maximize their chances of reaching the league.

AAU culture is in full effect as these teenagers just play so much basketball these days and it can actually hurt them in the long run. Parents need to better understand what their kids are going through and LeBron James has certainly taken notice of what's going on.

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

LeBron has, of course, seen his two sons Bronny James and Bryce James go through it as they look to follow in their father's footsteps and make it to the league. He was asked after he led the Los Angeles Lakers to another win over the Spurs about kids having to play so much basketball before they get to the league and James made his feelings clear on the matter.

(starts at 5:09 mark):

"I think it's too much. I think it's too many tournaments. I think it's too much basketball, too many basketball tournaments being played throughout the full year and it's not allowing these kids to recover... Then they go off to college or go play wherever they go to play and if they're fortunate enough to get to the NBA, there's a lot of miles being put in their bodies. I've noticed it over the last few years and having kids of my own, I've allowed them to not play in certain tournaments... You have a lot of guys that come into our league and you wonder why some of the injuries are happening so early on in their careers."

He brings up a very good point here about the injuries coming early on for players these days. They just play so much and it isn't good for their bodies at all to take part in what is a very physically demanding sport all the time. When you're young, you don't know any better and it's down to the grown-ups around them to make sure they are not overloaded.

As for concerns regarding his own team at the moment, LeBron pointed out two areas that the Lakers need to work on as they look to build on this recent good run. They have won 5 of their last 6 and seem to be on the right track at the moment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.