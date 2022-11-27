Skip to main content

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

Getting to the NBA these days is like getting the winning lottery ticket. It is not only a dream for many to make it to the league but they are also able to secure generational wealth by playing a few years in it. Due to this, they, unfortunately, end up playing a bit too much in their younger years as they try to maximize their chances of reaching the league.

AAU culture is in full effect as these teenagers just play so much basketball these days and it can actually hurt them in the long run. Parents need to better understand what their kids are going through and LeBron James has certainly taken notice of what's going on.

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

LeBron has, of course, seen his two sons Bronny James and Bryce James go through it as they look to follow in their father's footsteps and make it to the league. He was asked after he led the Los Angeles Lakers to another win over the Spurs about kids having to play so much basketball before they get to the league and James made his feelings clear on the matter.

(starts at 5:09 mark):

"I think it's too much. I think it's too many tournaments. I think it's too much basketball, too many basketball tournaments being played throughout the full year and it's not allowing these kids to recover... Then they go off to college or go play wherever they go to play and if they're fortunate enough to get to the NBA, there's a lot of miles being put in their bodies. I've noticed it over the last few years and having kids of my own, I've allowed them to not play in certain tournaments... You have a lot of guys that come into our league and you wonder why some of the injuries are happening so early on in their careers."

He brings up a very good point here about the injuries coming early on for players these days. They just play so much and it isn't good for their bodies at all to take part in what is a very physically demanding sport all the time. When you're young, you don't know any better and it's down to the grown-ups around them to make sure they are not overloaded.

As for concerns regarding his own team at the moment, LeBron pointed out two areas that the Lakers need to work on as they look to build on this recent good run. They have won 5 of their last 6 and seem to be on the right track at the moment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
NBA Media

LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Hilariously Dismisses Modern NBA Stats: "You Guys Have Statistics For Everything"
NBA Media

The Dallas Mavericks Have Not Won A Game This Season Without Luka Doncic Scoring 30 Points

By Lee Tran
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
NBA Media

LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs

By Gautam Varier
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Is The Main Reason He Is Back On The Lakers
NBA Media

Dennis Schroder Gets Real On Potentially Taking Over As A Permanent Starter For The Lakers

By Lee Tran
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_17421269
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Lakers Can Keep Playing Well After Team Goes 5-1 In Last 6 Games: "League Is Scared."

By Lee Tran
RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_19510943
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

By Lee Tran
Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

By Gautam Varier
hardy curry
NBA Media

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

By Lee Tran
Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"
NBA Media

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

By Lee Tran
draymond young
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."

By Lee Tran
myers cousins
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Called Him To Ask Why He Isn't In The NBA: "People Are Afraid..."

By Lee Tran
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."

By Orlando Silva