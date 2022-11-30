Skip to main content

Lonnie Walker IV Breaks His Silence On His Future With The Lakers

Lonnie Walker IV

After going 0-5 to start the season, there wasn't much to be happy about regarding basketball in the city of Los Angeles. Despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers were one of the worst teams in the league early on and a large part of that was due to the playoff the supporting cast. 

But in the weeks since, the Lakers have looked a lot better -- and so has their starting shooting guard, Lonnie Walker IV. This season, Lonnie has been soaking up wisdom from guys like Russell Westbrook, and it has really paid off. After a slow start, Walker has rebounded well and has turned into one of L.A.s more reliable players this season. 

In a recent chat with ESPN, the young guard spoke about his situation in Los Angeles and revealed his stance on making his tenure with the Lakers a long-term arrangement.

L.A. only has roughly $92 million in contracts committed for next season, when the salary cap is projected to be $134 million, plenty of space to keep Walker if he continues to help the Lakers win -- he averaged 18.7 points on 52.5% shooting (46.7% from 3) during L.A.'s recent three-game winning streak.

"I'm here for one year," Walker says. "I would love to be here for as long as I can. So what do I have to do to get to that point? Being disciplined, being engaged and just stacking the days and being the best I can be is something that's going to get me there."

Walker has been important for the Purple and Gold in this young season, but is he their answer going forward? Fortunately, Rob Pelinka still has more time to figure it out.

Can Lonnie Walker IV Be Part Of The Solution For The Lakers?

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have a solid foundation that can be successful in the right situation. Besides that, the Lakers don't have too many players who can be considered untouchable. 

Even Lonnie Walker himself has fallen victim to endless trade rumors this season.

“You have to realize you can only control what you can control,: said Walker. "Everything else is in God’s hands. I’m a ballplayer. I’m not here to write about the news. I’m not a GM. I play ball...I come here, I do my work, I go home, I come back later on tonight and get some more shots. I’m just focused on basketball so anything that’s outside of basketball and whatnot, that’s outside of my responsibility and out of my control nor should I let it reflect or deflect onto myself. I try my best to not read into all of it and get into all of that extra stuff because that’s unnecessary energy you put on yourself.”

At this point, it's impossible to say who will be on the Lakers this March, much less next season. Depending on how this team performs over the next few months, we could see the Lakers finally make some moves to commit to a long-term plan.

For now, Lonnie Walker is just doing his best to make himself useful and enjoying the show while he's at it.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lonnie Walker IV
NBA Media

Lonnie Walker IV Breaks His Silence On His Future With The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Will Reportedly Miss More Games For Nets After Latest Injury News

By Nico Martinez
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Former Kings Point Guard Reveals What Makes Tyrese Haliburton So Special

By Nico Martinez
Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV
NBA Media

Norman Powell Hilariously Dropped F-Bomb On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
lebron nba
NBA

Is LeBron James A Top 10 Player In The NBA Right Now: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 1

By Lee Tran
"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies
NBA Media

"Adidas Socks While Wearing Nikes Sneakers Is Never Acceptable," JR Smith Made An Interesting Statement About Two Companies

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Zhuri Calling The Knicks The 'New York Kicks'

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Drops Major Truth Bomb On Luka Doncic's MVP Campaign

By Nico Martinez
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency
NBA Media

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency

By Orlando Silva
Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits
NBA Media

Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits

By Orlando Silva
Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account
NBA Media

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

By Orlando Silva
Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade
NBA Media

Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name
NBA Media

Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name

By Divij Kulkarni
Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic

By Orlando Silva