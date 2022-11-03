Lonnie Walker IV Praises His Own Jumper: “My Jump Shot Is Too Beautiful Not To Be Making Any Threes.”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers rode on Lonnie Walker IV's 28 points to register their second win on a trot. His effort saw the team home as they pipped the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117.

Walker played a crucial role for the Lakers for the second time in a row after his 18 points helped them overpower the Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to the media post the clash, he added that the basketball gods were kind enough to help the Purple and Gold push the contest to overtime.

He also added that he was putting in the effort to do better in the gym practicing as many shots as he could, Per Spectrum SportsNet, he also shed light on his jumper.

"My jump shot is too beautiful to not be making any threes."

The 28 points he recorded against New Orleans was his season-highest as he added 3 rebounds and an assist. Also playing their parts was Anthony Davis (20 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists) and an illness-battling LeBron James (20 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists)

Lonnie Walker Shares His Experience With Former Laker Pau Gasol: "He Kept My Confidence Up."

Earlier, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol was in attendance at the house for George Mikan's jersey retirement, and those who have followed the Spaniard, they will know of his connection with Lonnie Walker IV.

The 23-year-old was a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs in 2018-19 and shared the locker room with Gasol who had signed with the franchise in 2016.

The duo connected again when the former visited the current player's roster and Walker relived his experiences. Per Sports Illustrated's All Lakers:

"Once in a lifetime. Between [him] and Tim [Duncan], I'm not sure who I was more starstruck by, based off of just their history and what they have done. But having Pau around, especially when I tore my meniscus, he was one of the players that really helped me. When I was down... you know, this was my second time tearing my meniscus [in] back-to-back years, so he helped me out, he kept my confidence up, he showed me just [how to] be patient, to be ready, and take it day to day. Coming here and being a Laker, repping what he repped back in the day, it's great... This is my fifth year in, he sees a lot of growth. But it's great to talk to him and hear him say that he loves what I'm doing."

Walker has been a force for the Lakers as a starter averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. The Purple and Gold will hope he continues spotting up big as they take on a formidable Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4) at home.