Skip to main content

Lonnie Walker IV Praises His Own Jumper: “My Jump Shot Is Too Beautiful Not To Be Making Any Threes.”

Lonnie Walker IV Praises His Own Jumper: “My Jump Shot Is Too Beautiful Not To Be Making Any Threes.”

The Los Angeles Lakers rode on Lonnie Walker IV's 28 points to register their second win on a trot. His effort saw the team home as they pipped the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117.

Walker played a crucial role for the Lakers for the second time in a row after his 18 points helped them overpower the Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to the media post the clash, he added that the basketball gods were kind enough to help the Purple and Gold push the contest to overtime. 

He also added that he was putting in the effort to do better in the gym practicing as many shots as he could, Per Spectrum SportsNet, he also shed light on his jumper.

"My jump shot is too beautiful to not be making any threes."

The 28 points he recorded against New Orleans was his season-highest as he added 3 rebounds and an assist. Also playing their parts was Anthony Davis (20 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists) and an illness-battling LeBron James (20 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists)

Lonnie Walker Shares His Experience With Former Laker Pau Gasol: "He Kept My Confidence Up."

Earlier, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol was in attendance at the house for George Mikan's jersey retirement, and those who have followed the Spaniard, they will know of his connection with Lonnie Walker IV.

The 23-year-old was a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs in 2018-19 and shared the locker room with Gasol who had signed with the franchise in 2016. 

The duo connected again when the former visited the current player's roster and Walker relived his experiences. Per Sports Illustrated's All Lakers:

"Once in a lifetime. Between [him] and Tim [Duncan], I'm not sure who I was more starstruck by, based off of just their history and what they have done. But having Pau around, especially when I tore my meniscus, he was one of the players that really helped me. When I was down... you know, this was my second time tearing my meniscus [in] back-to-back years, so he helped me out, he kept my confidence up, he showed me just [how to] be patient, to be ready, and take it day to day. Coming here and being a Laker, repping what he repped back in the day, it's great... This is my fifth year in, he sees a lot of growth. But it's great to talk to him and hear him say that he loves what I'm doing."

Walker has been a force for the Lakers as a starter averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. The Purple and Gold will hope he continues spotting up big as they take on a formidable Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4) at home.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lonnie Walker IV Praises His Own Jumper: “My Jump Shot Is Too Beautiful Not To Be Making Any Threes.”
NBA Media

Lonnie Walker IV Praises His Own Jumper: “My Jump Shot Is Too Beautiful Not To Be Making Any Threes.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Charles Barkley Mocks The Timberwolves And The Celtics Center Big Men Duos Comparing To All-Time NBA Duos: “Two Tall Black Dudes"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Mocks The Timberwolves And The Celtics Center Big Men Duos Comparing To All-Time NBA Duos: “Two Tall Black Dudes"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"

By Aaron Abhishek
Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Analyst Says Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant: "He Looks All Alone Now, Not Just A Man Without A Country..."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Says Brooklyn Nets Should Trade Kevin Durant: "He Looks All Alone Now, Not Just A Man Without A Country..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Punched Rookie Kent Benson Directly In The Face: This Was His First Minutes And First Game Ever
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Punched Rookie Kent Benson Directly In The Face: This Was His First Minutes And First Game Ever

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook's First Three Games Off The Bench For The Lakers Are Proof That He Is Back
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's First Three Games Off The Bench For The Lakers Are Proof That He Is Back

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After LeBron James Has First Injury Scare Of The Season: "I'm Ready To Give You My Foot, Bro."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."

By Aaron Abhishek
Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Wants Russell Westbrook To Win Sixth Man Of The Year

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Embraces His Bench Role For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It's Been Beneficial For Everybody."

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA

By Titan Frey