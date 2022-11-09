Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The

The Lakers are 2-8 and not looking like a steady ship heading into one of their biggest rivalry matchups of the season. While the team is slightly different now because Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench, they still need all their weapons on the court to ensure they can win, especially after LeBron James missed their last game and is probable for the Clippers matchup.

The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) as probable for the Clippers matchup. AD has been listed on the injury report for almost every game this season but has stayed on the court so far. In a must-win game like this, the likelihood of him and James both playing is quite high.

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Listed As Probable While Lonnie Walker IV Is Questionable Against The Clippers

The Lakers will continue to be without Dennis Schroder (right UCL repair) and Thomas Bryant (left UCL repair). Lonnie Walker IV is questionable with a non-COVID illness, while rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider have been assigned to the South Bay Lakers of the G League

Schroder hasn't been available for the Lakers all season long and was their final offseason signing to consolidate their roster. Bryant is also another offseason signing that is yet to make his season debut for the Lakers due to injury.

Lonnie Walker IV has been one of the standout players for the Lakers in their last few games. He is a crucial member of the rotation and the Lakers will be better off having him on the court for this game. The Clippers are going to be without Kawhi Leonard and that is their only injury absence. Walker will provide dynamic play on the wing, so the Lakers will hope he, LeBron, and AD are all able to suit up tonight.

