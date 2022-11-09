Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold.  The 

The Lakers are 2-8 and not looking like a steady ship heading into one of their biggest rivalry matchups of the season. While the team is slightly different now because Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench, they still need all their weapons on the court to ensure they can win, especially after LeBron James missed their last game and is probable for the Clippers matchup.

The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) as probable for the Clippers matchup. AD has been listed on the injury report for almost every game this season but has stayed on the court so far. In a must-win game like this, the likelihood of him and James both playing is quite high.

INLINE

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Listed As Probable While Lonnie Walker IV Is Questionable Against The Clippers 

The Lakers will continue to be without Dennis Schroder (right UCL repair) and Thomas Bryant (left UCL repair). Lonnie Walker IV is questionable with a non-COVID illness, while rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider have been assigned to the South Bay Lakers of the G League

Schroder hasn't been available for the Lakers all season long and was their final offseason signing to consolidate their roster. Bryant is also another offseason signing that is yet to make his season debut for the Lakers due to injury.

Lonnie Walker IV has been one of the standout players for the Lakers in their last few games. He is a crucial member of the rotation and the Lakers will be better off having him on the court for this game. The Clippers are going to be without Kawhi Leonard and that is their only injury absence. Walker will provide dynamic play on the wing, so the Lakers will hope he, LeBron, and AD are all able to suit up tonight. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
NBA Media

Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record
NBA Media

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA News: Mexico City Could Have The Next Expansion Team
NBA Media

NBA News: Mexico City Could Have The Next Expansion Team

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Is Confident That Jordan Poole Can Turn Things Around After A Slow Start To The Season
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Is Confident That Jordan Poole Can Turn Things Around After A Slow Start To The Season

By Gautam Varier
John Salley Reveals His Starting 5 Of Former Teammates: “Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, and Dennis Rodman.”
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His Starting 5 Of Former Teammates: “Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, And Dennis Rodman.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Explains The Shocking Reason Why LeBron James Will Never Pass Karem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

By Nico Martinez
Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will - Multiple Times."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will Multiple Times."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
NBA Media

Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya