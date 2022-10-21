Skip to main content

Darvin Ham Explains Why The Lakers Lost To The Clippers, And Fans Will Not Like The Excuse: "Our Offense Is Producing Great Looks. We Just Got To Step Up And Knock Them Down."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a terrible start to the season. The team is 0-2 and is comfortably looking like one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. What is odd is that despite their inability to consistently shoot 3s, the Lakers have attempted over 40 3s in their opening games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers' loss has to sting Laker nation considering the encouraging comebacks the team made during the game. However, their poor shooting ultimately cost them in a 4-point loss against their city rivals. Coach Darvin Ham has defended the Lakers' shooting struggles, complimenting the open shots they are getting while lamenting their inability to convert.

This was an issue that even LeBron James discussed after the loss against the Golden State Warriors, but he also acknowledged the fact that they are getting good looks because teams could be giving them those looks knowing they won't convert the shots

Can The Los Angeles Lakers Have A Good Season?

The Lakers season has started 0-2, ringing alarm bells throughout the fanbase. However, they did lose to arguably the 2 best teams in the Western Conference. Their next 5 games are also looking very tough, so their results could stand out as an anomaly. However, they shouldn't be in a position where fans are worried about an 0-7 start because the opponents are tough.

This will be the best time for the Lakers to possibly trade Russell Westbrook away to a new team and receive better-fitting pieces that can help them make a run for the playoffs. There are encouraging signs on the roster, like their commitment to defense against the Clippers and performances by Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves. 

Good is a very relative term for this Lakers squad. While many will always hold LeBron to a championship-winning standard, that isn't realistic at all. If they can make the playoffs, the Lakers should walk away from this season happy, knowing that they have taken a step in the right direction. Maybe it's possible, but this start will raise questions about that likelihood. 

