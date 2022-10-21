NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Close Loss Against Clippers: "Imagine Losing To Your Lil Bro"

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers played their second game of the season as they hosted their crosstown rivals, Los Angeles Clippers. After a blowout loss against the reigning champions Golden State Warriors, the Lakers hoped to get their first win of the season against the Clippers.

The game started off pretty poorly for the Lakers as they fell into a 12-point deficit, but things got better as they clawed back to tie the game 56-56 to end the first half. Things got a bit interesting in the second half, though. While the game was finely poised, Anthony Davis had an awkward fall early in the third quarter. With Davis missing the Clippers went on a run and took a 16-point lead in the half.

But the Lakers yet again showed character and made a great comeback leading the game 89-87 at one point. But with the Purple and Gold unable to make shots, things quickly changed. With the Lakers shooting 9 of 45 attempted threes, the Lakers were abysmal from the perimeter and ultimately lost the game 103-97.

NBA Fans Roast Lakers After Loss Against Clippers

After the Lakers suffered their second consecutive loss, fans certainly didn't mince their words and started trolling and roasting the team.

It is understandable why the fans are frustrated with the team right now. After a season of disaster, the front office hasn't made any significant changes in the roster which continues to be disastrous from three-point shooting.

Tonight, the Lakers were great in multiple aspects of the game. Be it their defense or their lack of turnovers, the Purple and Gold were great in some aspects of the game, but 20% shooting from the three-point line is unacceptable for a team trying to make it to the playoffs.

The Lakers' backcourt of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook couldn't even make any shots in the game 1-18 for the whole game. This Lakers team might have impressed defensively but they are not a playoff team whatsoever. If things continue in the same manner, the Lakers might implode soon.