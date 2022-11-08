Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Is Not Happy About The Lakers' Embarrassing 2-8 Record

Another day and yet another loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. When this team finished with a 33-49 record last season, the feeling was that 2022-23 surely can't be as bad and that's correct, it has been much worse.

The Lakers started off the season 0-5, but a 2-game winning run after that gave hope that maybe things were about to get better. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as they have proceeded to lose 3 in a row after that to fall to 2-8.

The latest defeat came at the hands of Jazz, who have now beaten the Lakers twice in less than a week. This 139-116 loss was their biggest of the season and their defense which was so good at the start of this campaign, is falling apart now. Head coach Darvin Ham was pretty defiant after the game though, as he is confident they can turn things around and added that he didn't come to the Lakers to lose. Anthony Davis, who has come under fire for his no-shows in the second halves, admitted after the game that this poor start has been a hard pill for him to swallow. 

Anthony Davis on where the team is after 10 games: "Obviously it sucks. We don't want to be 2-8 at all."

Cites the injuries but adds, "Sh**, 2-8 is a hard pill for me to swallow."

He needs to play better if they are to turn things around and there is no other way to look at this. Russell Westbrook has been great off the bench and if the Lakers can get more from AD and LeBron James, who missed this game, then they would be doing a lot better.

Both James and Davis have underwhelmed so far this season, with one executive saying that they seem to be in decline, and if that is really the case, then the Lakers are doomed. It is a bit crazy to think that if Matt Ryan hadn't hit that ridiculous shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime against the Pelicans, then the Lakers would be tied with the Rockets for the worst record in the NBA. Something has to change at this point and you wonder when the front office will pull the trigger.

