Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"

The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse as they fell to 2-8 with another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz today. While Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis both had strong performances, the Lakers' defense was absolutely pathetic as the Jazz won the game 139-116. LeBron James didn't play this game on the second night of a back-to-back.

Davis had a 29-point night while Westbrook added 22 off the bench. Even fringe players like Kendrick Nunn had a good offensive night with 18 points as a starter, with 3 other players scoring double digits. It just wasn't enough to contain the balanced Jazz attack headed by Lauri Markkanen's 23 points. 

Fans are not happy with the Lakers for falling to another loss while being adequately shocked at the Jazz being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference right now. 

The Lakers need to make a decision on how they want their season to go ASAP because making no moves at this point might hurt the team a lot more when they see the New Orleans Pelicans add Victor Wembanyama to their team. 

Is A Russell Westbrook Trade The Only Solution?

Westbrook has been playing great basketball ever since moving to the bench, having another strong performance tonight even without LeBron James in the starting lineup. He's bought into his role and is performing very well.

In terms of assets, the Lakers have nothing they can offer except Westbrook's $47 million contract and 2 future first-round picks. The best return that could bring the Lakers 2 or 3 rotational players will include all those assets, something the Lakers don't want to do.

At this point, they might have to think about making a move if they don't want to be in the lottery race without a lottery pick for the next season. 

