Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Elite First Half Against Jazz: "LeBron Is The Problem."

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench

Russell Westbrook has without a doubt been frequently criticized during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. There's no doubt that many hated him when he was starting for the team, and a lot of fans have previously blasted the point guard for his turnover-heavy and inefficient playstyle.

However, ever since getting moved to the bench, Russell Westbrook has been elite for the Los Angeles Lakers. He had an elite first half against the Utah Jazz, scoring 18 points while shooting 66% from the field and 100% from 3PT range.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to Russell Westbrook's half. A lot of them were happy for the point guard, and it is clear that many people may have written Russell Westbrook off too soon.

Top 5 PG of all time

how does bro go to the bench and then start hitting threes

Russ’ team

Lebron is the problem

Lakers play better without le3-6

glad Russ proving doubters wrong

MVP in my books

when will people start talking about lebron as one of the problems in LA?

Where the haters

He is officially back!!!

Y’all gon stop disrespecting him soon

Carrying Lebron and street clothes

Russ off the bench will be his new role and he’ll be good with the second unit

Literally the best player on the lakers

Surround Russ with better players. 

Russell Westbrook's performances have definitely been impressive thus far, and hopefully, this continues. Darvin Ham previously stated that he wants Russell Westbrook to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, and perhaps that will end up happening.

Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench Benefits Him And LeBron James

When two ball-dominant players are on the same team, sometimes they need to be staggered to get the best out of both of them. Darvin Ham previously explained that this is the reason that the team ended up benching Russell Westbrook.

“Some guys play better off the ball, some guys play better with the ball in their hands, and through no fault of their own, that’s just how they’re built, you know?” Ham said. “You’re not gonna have LeBron James play without the ball in his hands for, you know, 80, 85 percent of his minutes that he’s on the floor, you know? At some point, you’ve got to allow him to orchestrate. Same thing with Russ. And so to create some type of balance, we wanted to look at this, the setup of this type of rotation and see if it works for us. The door’s not closed on Russ starting, and the door’s not closed on (whether) this works, you know. We got to explore it even further.”

Though Russell Westbrook becoming the sixth man has definitely improved his individual play, the team still needs to get better as a whole. Hopefully, they are better when LeBron James returns from injury.

As of right now, Lakers fans are likely hoping that Russell Westbrook will manage to lead the Lakers to a win over the Utah Jazz. There's still time for that to happen, and perhaps they will manage to get their third win of the season.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Are Happy For Russell Westbrook's Insane Form After Coming Off The Bench
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Elite First Half Against Jazz: "LeBron Is The Problem."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Announces He Will Join The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokoumpo Passes Anthony Davis On All-Time Scoring List Despite Being Drafted A Year Later

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Why He Doesn't Attempt Jump Shots In Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
jb kyrie
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Will Have Paid Over $18 Million In Fines After Latest 5-Game Suspension From The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released

By Lee Tran
durant udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
NBA Media

Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Gets Real On People Making Fun Of His Weight: "I Don't Think They Realized What Kind Of Impact That Can Have..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade
NBA Trade Rumors

Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

By Lee Tran
Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Says He Is Feeling Great And Will Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James and Anthony DAvis
NBA Media

NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."

By Lee Tran
The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Significant Concerns About Adding Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni