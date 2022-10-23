Skip to main content

Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."

Lou Williams is not only one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history but one of the most entertaining players to set foot on the NBA court. Winning three Sixth Man of the Year award, Williams became a legend at his job, doing a great job whenever he went, enchanting fans with his flashy playstyle. 

Moreover, Williams had his fair share of controversy during his NBA career, and one of the most famous happened during the controversial 2020 Orlando bubble. At the time, Williams went back to Atlanta to say the last goodbye to his mentor, but he decided to take advantage of the situation and visit one of his favorite restaurants/strip clubs in the city. 

Besides that, Williams was famous for believing in open relationships, as he himself had one with two girls. That's probably the craziest thing Williams did in his life, and NBA fans have always respected him for that. 

Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives

It's been a while since the public learned about the type of relationship Williams had, but every now and then, fans bring up this topic and have some fun with it. In recent hours, somebody remembered that and received a response from Williams. 

When a Twitter user posted a picture of two sisters with Williams, the former Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers player replied to it, saying that he had two girls at the time, but they weren't the people in the pic. 

"I sure did, but it wasn’t these two. Mind ya business," the guard replied. 

Even though having two girls is something that many men would use to brag, Williams always defended his girls and asked people to respect them since they were the mothers of his children. 

“People even thought they were sisters, I was like, 'That's ridiculous.' I didn't like the part where I couldn't control what was being said and how they were viewed. Both of those women are mothers of my children, not just some random girls I'm running around with…”

The last thing we knew about this situation was that Williams had broken up with one of the girls but still remained friends. It's unlikely that we'll get another update on this, but the memes regarding this situation will keep coming, and fans will have a blast whenever they mention Williams and his interesting relationship.

By Orlando Silva
